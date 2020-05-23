Virginia May 23 COVID-19 update: 754 confirmed cases and 23 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 799 cases of COVID-19 in the state ahead of Memorial Day.

As of Saturday morning, May 23, Virginia has an overall number of 35,749 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 799 cases reported from Friday, 754 have been confirmed by testing. Another 45 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 722 cases, 41 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Chesapeake: 426 cases, 82 hospitalized, 13 deaths

Franklin: 38 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 172 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 124 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 192 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 234 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 393 cases, 61 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 210 cases 19 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 253 cases, 40 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 141 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 290 cases, 43 hospitalized, 25 deaths

Virginia Beach: 598 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 67 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

VDH is now breaking down the data between hard-hit Northern Virginia, the state’s main source of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and the rest of the state, giving us a clearer picture of how the rest of the state is doing in comparison. Northern Virginia has delayed phase 1 until at least May 28 due to its high number of cases. Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and Richmond City have also delayed phase 1.

