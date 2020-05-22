Virginia May 22 COVID-19 update: Va. sees lowest hospitalization numbers since May 3, 813 cases and 37 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its lowest number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations state in over two weeks on Friday, while also reporting 37 new COVID-19 deaths and 813 new cases.

The new data from the Virginia Department of Health comes a week after most of Virginia reopened under phase 1, but the new numbers still likely don’t include many new infections from this past weekend.

VDH is now breaking down the data between hard-hit Northern Virginia, the state’s main source of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and the rest of the state, giving us a clearer picture of how the rest of the state is doing in comparison. Northern Virginia has delayed phase 1 until at least May 28 due to its high number of cases. Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and Richmond City have also delayed phase 1.

Cases

Of the 813 new cases, more than half (481) were in Northern Virginia, with Tidewater only adding 55 new cases.

Northern Virginia’s cases are continuing to trend up, while the rest of the state has mostly plateaued. VDH has yet to break down the rest of state’s regions compared to the rest of the state, but we’ll keep an eye out for any changes. Outside of the Eastern Shore, Tidewater hasn’t reported any major spikes in well over two weeks.

Deaths

Friday marked the fourth straight day of more than 25 deaths reported statewide, though only one was reported in Tidewater, in James City County.

Here’s a chart of daily reported deaths via the Virginia Public Access Project. Overall daily deaths have been trending down on average from a peak of 33-per day on May 8. As of Friday, 22.7 deaths on average are being reported daily.

20 of the 37 deaths were in Northern Virginia, VDH data shows.

Hospitalizations

1,459 are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. That’s the lowest total since 1,413 people were hospitalized back on May 3. ICU and ventilator patients increased slightly compared to Thursday, but ICU and ventilator patients have mostly remained stable.

Here’s the latest local numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 711 cases, 40 hospitalized 11 death

Chesapeake: 419 cases, 81 hospitalized, 13 deaths

Franklin: 34 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Gloucester: 30 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 169 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 death

Isle of Wight: 122 cases, 11 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 191 cases, 55 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 224 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 388 cases, 59 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Northampton: 206 cases 19 hospitalized, 16 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 251 cases, 40 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Southampton: 137 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 death

Suffolk: 283 cases, 43 hospitalized, 25 deaths

Virginia Beach: 591 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 death

York: 67 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 death

Quick takeaways: