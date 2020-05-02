Virginia May 2 COVID-19 update: 870 confirmed cases with 35 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 870 confirmed COVID-19 cases for Saturday along with 35 new deaths.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia is now up to 17,731 with an additional 103 people hospitalized due to the virus.

Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater (May 2):

Accomack: 353 cases, 19 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Chesapeake: 263 cases, 61 hospitalized, 7 deaths

Franklin: 23 cases 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 24 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Hampton: 122 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Isle of Wight: 99 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths

James City County: 161 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 123 cases, 33 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Norfolk: 211 cases, 42 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Northampton: 94 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 173 cases 34 hospitalized, 8 deaths

Southampton: 125 cases 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Suffolk: 178 cases, 32 hospitalized, 13 deaths

Virginia Beach: 413 cases, 81 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Williamsburg: 21 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 death

York: 46 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

To look at data from each locality, click here.

After being ranked near the bottom of the list of states in the U.S. for their testing capacity, Virginia revealed a new metric on Friday for which they will be measuring testing.

The reason for the large spike in testing reported Friday (14,805) compared to previous days is that the methodology in which testing is reported has changed, officials say.

Before the change, though a COVID-19 patient may get tested multiple times over the course of treatment, the Virginia Health Department was only reporting the sum of the patient’s tests as one single test.

They will now report one patient being tested multiple times as multiple tests.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Latest Posts