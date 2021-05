Virginia May 19 COVID-19 update: Va. reporting under 500 new cases per day, nearly 50% of Virginians have at least 1 vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, with fewer than 500 new cases per day now on average.

Current hospitalizations did see a slight bump of 11 patients on Wednesday, but overall have been declining to just over 600 patients. Deaths are also down significantly from the winter peak, with 6 reported on Wednesday and 16 per day on average.

More than 7 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Virginia and almost 50% of the population has at least one dose.

State metrics

New cases ( + 491, 671,325 total ), 454 per day on average

( 491, ), 454 per day on average New deaths ( + 6, 11,048 total ), 16 per day on average

( 6, ), 16 per day on average Current hospitalizations (+11 patients, 614 currently)

(+11 patients, 614 currently) Percent of positive tests (3.2% on average)

(3.2% on average) Vaccine doses administered (total doses administered: 7,158,336, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 48.7%, percent of the population fully vaccinated: 38%)

Gov. Ralph Northam recently lifted the commonwealth’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, and all gathering restrictions will be lifted on May 28.

Local cases