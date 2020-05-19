Virginia May 19 COVID-19 update: 1,005 new cases, 27 deaths reported; Most Accomack chicken plant cases likely still not added

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its fourth highest number of daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 1,005, as its daily COVID-19 deaths rebounded with 27 after two days of deaths in single digits.

Just over half of those cases were in Northern Virginia, with only 17 new cases reported between Accomack and Northampton counties on the Eastern Shore, where most of Accomack’s 510 chicken plant cases still haven’t been added to the overall count. The Virginia Department of Health, which announced the cases on Friday, said it’s having to manually insert the cases and some of the workers don’t live in Virginia, delaying the data input.

Daily cases had dipped slightly past two days, but the overall trend of cases is still rising, VDH’s chart shows.

Most of the new cases were reported before this weekend when most of Virginia reopened under phase 1 of the state’s economic reopening plan. Those who may have contracted the coronavirus this past weekend likely won’t seek testing until at least 4-5 days, the average time COVID-19 symptoms appear, per the CDC. Adding in lag in testing, results could take at least a week to show up on VDH’s website.

Virginia had seen four straight days of deaths below its 7-day average before Tuesday. Virginia’s average of deaths per day has been trending down since peaking at 33 on May 8.

Current hospitalizations have dipped to below 1,500 for the first time since May 5, Hospitalizations peaked on May 8 as well.

Virginia is now reporting 201,183 total “testing encounters,” which includes all of the unique tests administered, not just the number of people tested, since people are tested more than once. Virginia health officials said they were originally only counting all of a person’s tests as 1 test. State health officials announced the change back on May 1.

Even with this change, Virginia is still is only conducting about 5,000 PCR tests per day on average, well below the state’s goal of 10,000-per day, and less than a third of the 16,000 leading health officials said was necessary for Virginia to enter phase 1. Health officials said during Monday’s press conference that new labs have been added to process tests, and those labs are being incorporating into VDH’s system, which is causing a lag in tests being reported.

Here’s the latest breakdown in Tidewater:

Accomack: 701 cases, 34 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Chesapeake: 396 cases, 78 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Franklin: 32 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 28 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 164 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 119 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 189 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 209 cases, 38 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 370 cases, 57 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Northampton: 204 cases 17 hospitalized, 11 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 237 cases, 39 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Southampton: 137 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 269 cases, 41 hospitalized, 22 deaths

Virginia Beach: 559 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Williamsburg: 43 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 63 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Quick highlights: