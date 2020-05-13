Virginia May 13 COVID-19 update: 946 new cases, 36 new deaths reported as most of Va. nears ‘phase 1’ on Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 946 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday, more than 100 cases higher than its 7-day rolling average, just two days before most of the state enter’s “phase 1” of its economic reopening plan.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths and 8,845 new tests.

May 13 data from the Virginia Department of Health

After dipping three straight days at the end of last week, daily reported cases have trended up over the past week with increases in testing. Virginia is averaging just over 2,000 more tests per day compared to two weeks ago, with asymptomatic people being tested more and more.

Testing asymptomatic patients (those without symptoms) is critical to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially as people begin to return to work, health officials say. Health officials on the Eastern Shore are hoping that Accomack’s two chicken plants, a major source of cases there, will allow asymptomatic patients at stay at home.

Currently federal guidance from the CDC allows asymptomatic workers to go to work if they’re not symptomatic, but asymptomatic people can still spread the virus.

However, the percentage of positive cases statewide, a key but not the sole metric Virginia officials are looking at to gauge progress, has been trending down for more than two weeks.

Virginia is now averaging 14% positive cases, VDH data shows, but that overall number is skewed by a disproportionately high positive rate in Northern Virginia, which has been around 25%, compared to about 10% for the rest of the state.

Most of Virginia’s new daily cases each day are coming from Northern Virginia and localities asked to delay phase 1, a request Gov. Ralph Northam granted on Tuesday.

The statewide positive rate was about 20% two weeks ago on April 29.

Wednesday’s increase in deaths statewide (36) was the second straight of deaths well above the 7-day average. 41 deaths were reported Tuesday. Before that, Virginia had three straight days of deaths of 15 or below.

1,526 are currently hospitalized statewide, slightly lower than the 1,563 7-day average, per VHHA dashboard. Here’s the latest hospital breakdown from VDH.

Here’s the latest for Tidewater as of May 13:

Accomack: 545 cases, 24 hospitalized 7 deaths

Chesapeake: 354 cases, 75 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Franklin: 25 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 28 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 148 cases, 29 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 113 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 174 cases, 53 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 171 cases, 36 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 327 cases, 52 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Northampton: 174 cases 10 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 213 cases, 39 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Southampton: 132 cases, 4 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Suffolk: 221 cases, 40 hospitalized, 21 deaths

Virginia Beach: 519 cases, 85 hospitalized, 18 deaths

Williamsburg: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 60 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Quick facts:

56 new cases were reported in Tidewater compared to Tuesday, 5.9% of the statewide total. On Tuesday there were 34 new cases in Tidewater , 4.6% of the statewide increase of 730 new cases.

, 4.6% of the statewide increase of 730 new cases. 2 new deaths were reported in Tidewater, 1 in Southampton County and another in Suffolk

Accomack and Northampton counties combined for only 18 new cases, meaning we’re still possibly awaiting some test results from Accomack’s Perdue and Tyson plants. Health officials told the Eastern Shore Post this week that results from public testing last weekend at the Eastern Shore Community College likely won’t be known until late this week or early next week.

that results from public testing last weekend at the Eastern Shore Community College likely won’t be known until late this week or early next week. Buckingham County in the central part of the state has passed Accomack for 2nd in the state in per capita cases after reporting 101 new cases in the last two days. Accomack and Northampton are now 3rd and 4th in per capita cases.

