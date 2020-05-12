Virginia May 12 COVID-19 update: 730 new cases, 31 deaths reported statewide; Eastern Shore test results likely still pending

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 730 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday, along with 3,481 new tests.

Tidewater accounted for 34 of the new cases (4.6%) and 3 of the 31 new deaths reported Tuesday.

Of the 31 new deaths statewide, a rebound in deaths after three straight days of 15 or fewer deaths, 3 were in Hampton Roads (1 in Virginia Beach, 1 in Suffolk and 1 in Portsmouth).

Hospitalizations increased slightly from Monday, up to 1,529 across the state. ICU and ventilator patients also increased slightly.

Here’s the graph of Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations over time.

The number of positive tests to total tests is about 15%, but Gov. Northam said Monday that Northern Virginia’s 25% positive rate is skewing the statewide percentage higher.

Here’s the latest breakdown for Tidewater as of May 12:

Accomack: 530 cases, 23 hospitalized 7 death

Chesapeake: 343 cases, 70 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Franklin: 26 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 deaths

Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 147 cases, 29 hospitalized, 3 death

Isle of Wight: 113 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 174 cases, 53 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 166 cases, 36 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 319 cases, 52 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Northampton: 171 cases 9 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 210 cases, 38 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Southampton: 131 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Suffolk: 216 cases, 39 hospitalized, 20 deaths

Virginia Beach: 509 cases, 85 hospitalized, 18 deaths

Williamsburg: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 death

York: 59 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 death

Quick highlights:

Accomack and Northampton cases only increased by 7 total from Monday, meaning we’re likely still waiting on the test results from widescale testing at the Eastern Shore’s Perdue and Tyson chicken plants and from community testing conducted over the weekend.

VDH’s graph of cases shows many tests over the past few days likely haven’t been reported due to lag in getting test results.

3 new deaths locally: 1 in Portsmouth, 1 in Suffolk and 1 in Virginia Beach

No other major increases in cases across Tidewater compared to Monday, just 34 total.

For a closer look at each Virginia locality, click here.

