Virginia May 11 COVID-19 update: Va. passes 25K cases; lowest daily increase in deaths, 11, in two weeks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths in two weeks (11) on Monday as the state passed 25,000 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
It’s also the third straight day in decreasing daily deaths. Virginia’s chart of deaths has followed this pattern before however, with daily deaths jumping back up after several days down. Only one death was reported in Tidewater, in Williamsburg.
Virginia is now reporting 25,070 total cases, 850 deaths and 1,504 people are currently hospitalized. The state health department also added 9,801 tests to its total on Monday, higher than its average of about 6,000 tests per day.
With the increase in testing, state health officials said recent increases in daily cases reported are expected.
But with much more people being tested, include asymptomatic people, the percentage of positive tests to total tests is trending down.
Find more of this data on VDH’s “Key Measures” page.
Current hospitalizations statewide dropped by 51 from Sunday to Monday, with 1,504 people currently hospitalized, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data. However, ICU and ventilator patients increased slightly.
Here’s the latest breakdown in Tidewater:
Accomack: 524 cases, 23 hospitalized 7 deaths
Chesapeake: 340 cases, 70 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Franklin: 26 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death
Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 146 cases, 29 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 112 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 173 cases, 52 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 164 cases, 36 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 308 cases, 50 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Northampton: 170 cases 9 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 208 cases, 38 hospitalized, 8 deaths
Southampton: 131 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death
Suffolk: 216 cases, 39 hospitalized, 19 deaths
Virginia Beach: 505 cases, 85 hospitalized, 17 deaths
Williamsburg: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths
York: 57 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 deaths
Here’s where cases were on Friday, May 8:
Chesapeake: 316 cases, 68 hospitalized, 9 deaths
Franklin: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 deaths
Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death
Hampton: 135 cases, 28 hospitalized, 3 deaths
Isle of Wight: 105 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths
James City County: 170 cases, 52 hospitalized, 15 deaths
Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Newport News: 144 cases, 35 hospitalized, 10 deaths
Norfolk: 274 cases, 50 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Northampton: 149 cases 9 hospitalized, 5 deaths
Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths
Portsmouth: 194 cases, 37 hospitalized, 8 deaths
Southampton: 129 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death
Suffolk: 209 cases, 39 hospitalized, 19 deaths
Virginia Beach: 469 cases, 84 hospitalized, 17 deaths
Williamsburg: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 deaths
York: 55 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 deaths
No locality saw an major spikes of the weekend, and Williamsburg was the only one to report a death.
Accomack County (population of about 32,000), passed Virginia Beach (population 450,000) last week and still remains the top Tidewater locality for total cases. Accomack reported 61 new cases since Friday, a 13% increase.
The county’s two chicken plants, Perdue and Tyson, tested their employees last week, but it’s unclear just how many new cases can be attributed to the plants, which employ about 3,000 people. Accomack tested about 1,500 people in addition to the plant workers this weekend.
Accomack and neighboring Northampton County still remain second and third in per capita COVID-19 cases statewide.
Williamsburg’s cases went up by 11 over the weekend, up 35% from Friday, the highest percent increase locally.
This article will be updated.