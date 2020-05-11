Virginia May 11 COVID-19 update: Va. passes 25K cases; lowest daily increase in deaths, 11, in two weeks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths in two weeks (11) on Monday as the state passed 25,000 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

It’s also the third straight day in decreasing daily deaths. Virginia’s chart of deaths has followed this pattern before however, with daily deaths jumping back up after several days down. Only one death was reported in Tidewater, in Williamsburg.

Virginia is now reporting 25,070 total cases, 850 deaths and 1,504 people are currently hospitalized. The state health department also added 9,801 tests to its total on Monday, higher than its average of about 6,000 tests per day.

With the increase in testing, state health officials said recent increases in daily cases reported are expected.

But with much more people being tested, include asymptomatic people, the percentage of positive tests to total tests is trending down.

Current hospitalizations statewide dropped by 51 from Sunday to Monday, with 1,504 people currently hospitalized, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data. However, ICU and ventilator patients increased slightly.





Here’s the latest breakdown in Tidewater:

Accomack: 524 cases, 23 hospitalized 7 deaths

Chesapeake: 340 cases, 70 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Franklin: 26 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 146 cases, 29 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Isle of Wight: 112 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 173 cases, 52 hospitalized, 15 deaths

Mathews: 5 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 164 cases, 36 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Norfolk: 308 cases, 50 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Northampton: 170 cases 9 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 208 cases, 38 hospitalized, 8 deaths

Southampton: 131 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Suffolk: 216 cases, 39 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Virginia Beach: 505 cases, 85 hospitalized, 17 deaths

Williamsburg: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths

York: 57 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Here’s where cases were on Friday, May 8:

Chesapeake: 316 cases, 68 hospitalized, 9 deaths

Franklin: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 1 deaths​

Gloucester: 27 cases, 7 hospitalized, 1 death​

Hampton: 135 cases, 28 hospitalized, 3 death​s

Isle of Wight: 105 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths

James City County: 170 cases, 52 hospitalized, 15 deaths​

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 144 cases, 35 hospitalized, 10 deaths​

Norfolk: 274 cases, 50 hospitalized, 5 deaths​

Northampton: 149 cases 9 hospitalized, 5 deaths​

Poquoson: 7 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 194 cases, 37 hospitalized, 8 deaths

Southampton: 129 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​

Suffolk: 209 cases, 39 hospitalized, 19 deaths​

Virginia Beach: 469 cases, 84 hospitalized, 17 deaths​

Williamsburg: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 death​s

York: 55 cases, 8 hospitalized, 2 death​s

No locality saw an major spikes of the weekend, and Williamsburg was the only one to report a death.

Accomack County (population of about 32,000), passed Virginia Beach (population 450,000) last week and still remains the top Tidewater locality for total cases. Accomack reported 61 new cases since Friday, a 13% increase.

The county’s two chicken plants, Perdue and Tyson, tested their employees last week, but it’s unclear just how many new cases can be attributed to the plants, which employ about 3,000 people. Accomack tested about 1,500 people in addition to the plant workers this weekend.

Accomack and neighboring Northampton County still remain second and third in per capita COVID-19 cases statewide.

Williamsburg’s cases went up by 11 over the weekend, up 35% from Friday, the highest percent increase locally.

This article will be updated.