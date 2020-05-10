Virginia May 10 COVID-19 update: 876 confirmed cases with 12 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 875 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 12 deaths for Sunday, May 10.

As of Sunday morning, state health officials reported 885 cases of COVID-19 to an overall number of 24,081. Of the 885 cases reported, 876 have been confirmed by testing. Another 9 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

On Sunday, more than 157,000 Virginians have been tested for the virus. The death toll is now at 839.

Current hospitalizations dipped slightly on Saturday to 1,555 with 351 people in ICUs and 187 on ventilators, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Data,

VDH is also now sharing the number of cases per zip code, and COVID-19 projection models, such as one from the University of Virginia, that it’s using to gauge progress.

This article will be updated. To see more local data from VDH, click here, and click on the “Locality” tab.

