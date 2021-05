Virginia May 1 COVID-19 update: COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 900 patients, 1K cases still being reported per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia dropped significantly again after dropping below the 1,000 patient milestone recently.

Data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association shows the commonwealth now has under 900 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. That’s the lowest figure since September and one of the lowest of the pandemic. Hospitalizations got down to the high 700s over the summer.

Virus levels have also dipped below 5% test positivity and cases have gone down by about 500 per day compared to two weeks ago. Virginia’s still averaging about 1,000 cases per day and is reporting about 15 deaths per day.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +963 , 660,553 total)

, 660,553 total) New deaths ( +7, 10,777 total)

10,777 total) Current hospitalizations ( -65 patients , 885 total)

, 885 total) Testing ( 4.7% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 6,289,988 total doses, 73,855 per day on average , 2,67,093 fully vaccinated, 44.7% with at least one dose , 31.3% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (7,738,795 total), 81.3% of doses received have been administered

Local cases