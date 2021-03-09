Virginia March 9 COVID-19 update: 1,537 new cases, VDH reports 107 more deaths as death certificates are inputted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia added 1,537 new coronavirus cases a day after reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases in a day for the first time in months.

Tuesday’s increase actually bumped up Virginia’s 7-day average of cases per day to 1,367. So while case levels have dropped heavily since January, they’re still hovering just above that 1,000 case range. The good thing is that Virginia’s percent of positive tests is still decreasing (now under 6%) even with lower testing numbers and vaccinations should only drop these numbers more in the coming weeks and months.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported more 107 COVID-19 deaths, showing it’s still reporting high numbers of old death certificates related to the post-holiday surge.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,537 , 588,129 total), (1,367 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 588,129 total), Case incidence rate: 16.1 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths (+ 107, 9,790 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (121 per day 7-day average)

9,790 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( +30 patients , 1,272 total) , trending down overall

, , trending down overall Testing ( 5.8% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (2,369,608 total doses, 50,877 per day on average , 850,774 fully vaccinated , 18% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,790,135 total), 87.9% first doses administered and 72.4% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 180,000 per week, with 69,000 more from Johnson & Johnson last week, plus 52K weekly from the federal pharmacy program.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending down, but have hit a big of a snag, with 30 more patients overall statewide Tuesday compared to Monday.

Governor Ralph Northam is set to talk about Virginia’s case trends, vaccines and more in a press conference this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Local cases