Virginia March 30 COVID-19 update: Over 1,400 new cases, spike in VB hospitalization, 23 additional deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,432 new cases along with 23 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.8%.

As of Tuesday morning, March 30, Virginia has an overall number of 617,941 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 483,177 have been confirmed by testing. 134,764 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,432 , 617,941 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 617,941 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166) New deaths ( +23, 10,242 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average)

10,242 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average) Current hospitalizations ( +87 patients , 1,070 total), trending up overall

, 1,070 total), trending up overall Testing ( 5.8% 7-day average of positive tests ), trending up since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

), trending up since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (3,700,610 total doses, 61,681 per day on average, 1,320,424 fully vaccinated, 28.9% with at least one dose , 15.5% fully vaccinated

, Doses distributed (3,969,765 total), 99.7% first doses administered and 82.4% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, About 49,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week coming March 29 (was supposed to be roughly 100,000 per week)

Vaccines are expected to be available to the general public by the end of April.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,709 cases, 198 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 19,483 cases, 911 hospitalized, 271 deaths (+54 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,060 cases, 53 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 2055 cases, 56 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+6 cases)

Hampton: 9502 cases, 333 hospitalized, 157 deaths (+33 cases, +3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,910 cases, 130 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 4,250 cases, 137 hospitalized, 69 deaths (no change)

Mathews: 576 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 12,651 cases, 353 hospitalized, 208 deaths (+59 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,111 cases, 893 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+52 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 756 cases, 76 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+6 cases)

Poquoson: 801 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,318 cases, 621 hospitalized, 170 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,913 cases, 53 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 7,374 cases, 420 hospitalized, 175 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 33,122 cases, 1,419 hospitalized, 362 deaths (+93 cases, +15 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 651 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 3,430 cases, 57 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+19 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 382 cases Tuesday, which is 33% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

382 new cases

8 new deaths

+28 hospitalized (339 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,070 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

