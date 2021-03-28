Virginia March 28 COVID-19 update: Over 1,300 new cases, hospitalization rises back to over 1K

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,392 new cases along with 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 5.7%.

As of Sunday morning, March 28, Virginia has an overall number of 615,366 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 481,351 have been confirmed by testing. 134,351 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,392 , 615,366 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 615,366 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166) New deaths ( +20, 10,198 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average)

10,198 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average) Current hospitalizations ( +33 patients , 1,010 total), trending down overall

, 1,010 total), trending down overall Testing ( 5.7% 7-day average of positive tests ), trending down since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

), trending down since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (3,505,656 total doses, 57,844 per day on average, 1,253,021 fully vaccinated, 27.4% with at least one dose , 14.7% fully vaccinated

, Doses distributed (3,839,985 total), 99.6% first doses administered and 78.2% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, About 49,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week coming March 29 (was supposed to be roughly 100,000 per week)

Virginia is getting more doses per week next week with the introduction of about 49,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which is about half the original number the commonwealth thought it would get it.

The extra doses per week will allow even more vaccine clinics. A new mass vaccination center opening in Norfolk next week will help vaccinate people from across the region, with about 3,000 shots per day.

Vaccines are expected to be available to the general public by the end of April.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,703 cases, 196 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+8 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,395 cases, 907 hospitalized, 270 deaths (+37 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,057 cases, 53 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2042 cases, 56 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 9441 cases, 329 hospitalized, 151 deaths (+31 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,902 cases, 129 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+21 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 4,239 cases, 137 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+37 cases)

Mathews: 575 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 12,564 cases, 352 hospitalized, 208 deaths (+39 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 16,018 cases, 885 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+40 cases)

Northampton: 749 cases, 76 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Poquoson: 794 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,287 cases, 620 hospitalized, 169 deaths (+25 cases)

Southampton: 1,908 cases, 51 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 7,348 cases, 417 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+22 cases)

Virginia Beach: 32,971 cases, 1,404 hospitalized, 359 deaths (+96 cases)

Williamsburg: 644 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 3,403 cases, 57 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+10 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 384 cases Saturday, which is 27% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

384 new cases

5 new deaths

+9 hospitalized (300 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,010 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

