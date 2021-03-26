Virginia March 26 COVID-19 update: 1,799 new cases, 7 new deaths; mass vaccination site coming to Norfolk next week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s still reporting relatively high numbers of daily coronavirus cases as other metrics drop.

Virginia reported 1,799 new cases Friday and is averaging more than 1,400 new cases per day.

Still most metrics are improving or are considered relatively low.

Deaths are continuing to drop, with 7 reported on Friday. Hospitalizations have dropped back below 1,000 patients and the percent of positive tests is just about 5%, which was the original percent positivity considered low enough for safe reopening by the World Health Organization.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,799, 612,062 total), (1,411 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.6 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+7, 10,154 total), reported deaths down significantly after major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system (10 per day 7-day average)

Current hospitalizations (-37 patients, 998 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 18K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (3,357,008 total doses, 52,192 per day on average, 1,209,895 fully vaccinated, 26.1% with at least one dose, 14.2% fully vaccinated

Doses distributed (3,357,008 total), 98.5% first doses administered and 81% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, About 49,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week coming March 29 (was supposed to be roughly 100,000 per week)

Virginia is getting more doses per week next week with the introduction of about 49,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which is about half the original number the commonwealth thought it would get it.

The extra doses per week will allow even more vaccine clinics. A new mass vaccination center opening in Norfolk next week will help vaccinate people from across the region, with about 3,000 shots per day.

Vaccines are expected to be available to the general public by the end of April.

