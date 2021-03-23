Virginia March 23 COVID-19 update: 1,267 new cases, 10 new deaths; hospitalizations hovering around 1K patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,267 new coronavirus cases and 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Downward metric trends have stalled recently, with hospitalizations hovering above the 1,000 patient mark and cases also above 1,000 per day on average.
Deaths are down significantly however and the percent of tests coming back positive remains low overall (5.6 but around 9% in Hampton Roads.
Gov. Ralph Northam will probably address the stagnant numbers in an address at 2 p.m. Tuesday, but he’s also expected to loosen some restrictions.
Statewide numbers
New cases: (+1,267, 607,234 total), (1,442 per day on average, record is 6,166)
Case incidence rate: 16.9 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January
New deaths (+10, 10,137 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system over the past month, VDH recently reclassified some deaths after a review (10 per day 7-day average)
Current hospitalizations (+35 patients, 1,035 total), trending down overall
Testing (5.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 19K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)
Doses administered (3,149,418 total doses, 48,513 per day on average, 1,142,467 fully vaccinated, 24.5% with at least one dose, 13.4% fully vaccinated
Doses distributed (3,510,925 total), 96.1% first doses administered and 79.4% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now roughly 195,000 per week, 100,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week coming March 29
Nearly a quarter of Virginians now have one vaccine dose and areas of Virginia such as the Eastern Shore have already moved to phase 1c. All of Virginia is expected to move to 1c by mid-April, per Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, with availability to the general public by May. Avula says Virginia may do better than that May 1 availability goal set by President Joe Biden.
“I think we’ll be a week or two ahead of that in Virginia,” Avula said.
Avula confirmed Monday that Virginia is still set to get 100,000 or more Johnson & Johnson doses per week later this month in addition to the 200,000 or so first doses of Moderna and Pfizer. Those extra doses will be used to operate mass vaccination centers across the state.
To reach herd immunity, the state’s goal is getting 75% of the state population vaccinated, about five million people. 1,142,467 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, VDH data shows.
For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,688 cases, 195 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+3 cases)
- Chesapeake: 19,191 cases, 894 hospitalized, 266 deaths (+41 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Franklin: 1,040 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+2 cases)
- Gloucester: 2,006 cases, 54 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+5 cases)
- Hampton: 9,283 cases, 320 hospitalized, 147 deaths (+46 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)
- Isle of Wight: 2,833 cases, 125 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+7 cases)
- James City County: 4,127 cases, 136 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+3 cases)
- Mathews: 566 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+3 cases)
- Newport News: 12,337 cases, 346 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+34 cases, +5 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 15,781 cases, 880 hospitalized, 233 deaths (+43 cases, +11 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Northampton: 734 cases, 75 hospitalized, 34 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 783 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+5 cases)
- Portsmouth: 8,177 cases, 616 hospitalized, 164 deaths (+20 cases)
- Southampton: 1,892 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 case)
- Suffolk: 7,230 cases, 415 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 32,516 cases, 1,387 hospitalized, 358 deaths (+51 cases,+17 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 593 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+9 cases)
- York: 3,345 cases, 56 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+14 cases)