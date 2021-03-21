Virginia March 21 COVID-19 update: Over 1,100 new cases, positivity rate drops to 5.4%, over 1.1M fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,159 new cases along with 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down to 5.4%.

As of Sunday morning, March 21, Virginia has an overall number of 604,904 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 474,588 have been confirmed by testing. 130,316 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,159 new cases , 604,904 total)

, 604,904 total) New deaths (+ 13, 10,117 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed

10,117 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( +34 , 994 total ), trending down overall

, 994 total ), trending down overall Testing ( 5.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (3,075,086 total doses, 46,772 per day on average , 1,114,156 fully vaccinated , 23.9% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (3,400,105 total), 98.7% first doses administered and 77.7% second doses administered,

When it comes to classifying COVID-19 deaths, the case has to meet one of the three criteria:

During the case or outbreak investigation, the case investigator determined that the patient passed away due to COVID-19. This may occur through medical record review, talking with the patient’s healthcare provider, or talking with their family. VDH receives a death certificate that matches a known case of COVID-19 and either: The death certificate specifically lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2, or The death certificate lists a directly related cause of death (examples include acute respiratory distress syndrome, viral pneumonia, and hypoxic respiratory failure), the death occurred within 60 days of the patient becoming sick, and there’s no evidence of recovery between illness onset and death. VDH receives a death certificate that does not match a known case of COVID-19 and the death certificate specifically lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a direct or contributing cause of death. These situations are entered as a new case that resulted in death.

If a person for example dies in a car crash, shooting, etc. and they were found to also be infected with COVID-19, VDH does not count that as a COVID-19 death.

For more on how VDH classifies COVID-19 deaths, click here.

More opportunities for vaccines

Virginia pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program are now offering vaccines in Virginia to people in Phase 1b who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as frontline essential workers, including:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelters

Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery stores (including farmers’ market food vendors)

Public transit (including rideshare drivers)

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)

Clergy/faith leaders

Janitorial/cleaning

The federal program shots are in addition to Virginia’s weekly allotment distributed through local health departments (that’s currently around 190,000 first doses).

The majority of retail pharmacy partners in Virginia have been using the state’s pre-registration list and contacting people based on that sign-up. However CVS has elected to stay with its own in-house scheduling system for vaccine appointments.

If you meet the current eligibility requirements, visit VaccineFinder.org to make an appointment, where available.

Mass vaccination sites like one in Portsmouth (and soon to be Norfolk and Suffolk) are also using the state’s pre-registration list to vaccinate thousands. If you’re eligible you’ll be contacted by the health department.

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,686 cases, 195 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 19118 cases, 888 hospitalized, 265 deaths (+31 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,037 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 1,998 cases, 54 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 9213 cases, 320 hospitalized, 146 deaths (+30 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,819 cases, 125 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,113 cases, 136 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+28 cases)

Mathews: 565 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 12,279 cases, 340 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+36 cases)

Norfolk: 15,702 cases, 867 hospitalized, 230 deaths (+45 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 death)

Northampton: 731 cases, 75 hospitalized, 34 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 775 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,141 cases, 615 hospitalized, 162 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,884 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,215 cases, 412 hospitalized, 173 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 32,370 cases, 1,370 hospitalized, 358 deaths (+58 cases)

Williamsburg: 583 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+22 cases)

York: 3,326 cases, 56 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+3 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 312 cases Saturday, which is 27% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

312 new cases

5 new deaths

+10 hospitalized (283 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 994 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Click here to view more coronavirus data from the Virginia Department of Health.