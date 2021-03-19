Virginia March 19 COVID-19 update: Va. removes 90 previously reported COVID-19 deaths after review, 1,632 new cases reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,632 cases on Friday, but saw its overall total of COVID-19 deaths drop by 90 after a recent extensive review of the commonwealth’s 10,000-plus COVID-19 deaths to date.

The Virginia Department of Health emphasized these 90 previously reported deaths are less than 1% of the overall total and that all data on its website is preliminary and subject to change. VDH said the deaths “were determined to not qualify as ‘COVID-19 associated’ deaths per the case definition and re-classified to be a COVID-19 case that did not result in death.”

“VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public while performing ongoing and comprehensive data assurance and quality efforts,” their statement read.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,632, 602,182 total), (1,424 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.7 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (-90, 10,092 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system over the past month, but VDH has reclassified deaths after a review (19 per day 7-day average)

Current hospitalizations (+1 patient, 1,035 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 19K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (2,940,103 total doses, 45,558 per day on average, 1,075,770 fully vaccinated, 22.7% with at least one dose

Doses distributed (3,129,995 total), 100% first doses administered and 83.8% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 195,000 per week, about 6,900 Johnson & Johnson

When it comes to classifying COVID-19 deaths, the case has to meet one of the three criteria:

During the case or outbreak investigation, the case investigator determined that the patient passed away due to COVID-19. This may occur through medical record review, talking with the patient’s healthcare provider, or talking with their family. VDH receives a death certificate that matches a known case of COVID-19 and either: The death certificate specifically lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2, or The death certificate lists a directly related cause of death (examples include acute respiratory distress syndrome, viral pneumonia, and hypoxic respiratory failure), the death occurred within 60 days of the patient becoming sick, and there’s no evidence of recovery between illness onset and death. VDH receives a death certificate that does not match a known case of COVID-19 and the death certificate specifically lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a direct or contributing cause of death. These situations are entered as a new case that resulted in death.

If a person for example dies in a car crash, shooting, etc. and they were found to also be infected with COVID-19, VDH does not count that as a COVID-19 death.

For more on how VDH classifies COVID-19 deaths, click here.

Though death reporting has been high due to the delayed input of death certificates, deaths by the actual day they occurred have been going down for two months now, to about 22 per day from a peak around 80 this January.

Hospitalizations and cases hit snag

Though Virginia’s seen a big decrease in virus levels, they’ve become stagnant above 1,000 cases per day and 1,000 patients hospitalized. The good news is hospitalization/death outcomes have greatly improved and these cases are relatively younger people. The percent of positive tests coming back is also much lower statewide, but still high in Hampton Roads (9.5%).

More opportunities for vaccines

Virginia pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program are now offering vaccines in Virginia to people in Phase 1b who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as frontline essential workers, including:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelters

Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery stores (including farmers’ market food vendors)

Public transit (including rideshare drivers)

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)

Clergy/faith leaders

Janitorial/cleaning

The federal program shots are in addition to Virginia’s weekly allotment distributed through local health departments (that’s currently around 190,000 first doses).

The majority of retail pharmacy partners in Virginia have been using the state’s pre-registration list and contacting people based on that sign-up. However CVS has elected to stay with its own in-house scheduling system for vaccine appointments.

If you meet the current eligibility requirements, visit VaccineFinder.org to make an appointment, where available.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage page.

Mass vaccination sites like one in Portsmouth (and soon to be Norfolk and Suffolk) are also using the state’s pre-registration list to vaccinate thousands. If you’re eligible you’ll be contacted by the health department.

Local cases

Hampton Roads is still seeing a high percentage of positive tests coming back (4% higher than the state average) and the percentage has been going up recently in several health districts.

Accomack: 2,677 cases, 193 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 19,042 cases, 883 hospitalized, 264 deaths (+45 cases, 1 hospitalized, -2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,031 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 1,988 cases, 54 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+6 cases, -1 death)

Hampton: 9,156 cases, 320 hospitalized, 145 deaths (+60 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,796 cases, 123 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 4,082 cases, 135 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized, -2 death)

Mathews: 564 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 12,201 cases, 339 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+56 cases, +1 hospitalized, -3 deaths)

Norfolk: 15,616 cases, 866 hospitalized, 228 deaths (+58 cases, +2 hospitalized, -1 death)

Northampton: 731 cases, 74 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 767 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,086 cases, 612 hospitalized, 163 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized, – 1 death)

Southampton: 1,881 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+1 cases, -1 death)

Suffolk: 7,175 cases, 410 hospitalized, 173 deaths (+3 cases, -3 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 32,116 cases, 1,368 hospitalized, 356 deaths (+91 cases, +10 hospitalized, -1 death)

Williamsburg: 559 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 3,305 cases, 56 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+19 cases)

Key local metrics

406 new cases, trending back up slightly

-18 deaths, deaths trending down (6 reported per day)

– 5 current hospitalization (262 total), trending down overall but steady recently

Test positivity: 9.5%, trend back up recently, 4% above state average

