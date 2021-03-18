Virginia March 18 COVID-19 update: 2K-plus cases reported as downward trend hits snag; pharmacies expand vaccine eligibility

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its first day of more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in three weeks on Thursday, as it sees its daily average trickle back up after a steep decline.

The 2,082 new cases reported Thursday bring the commonwealth’s daily average to 1,418 cases per day. That’s well below the roughly 6,000 per day in mid-January, but still above any point of the pandemic before last fall.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+2,082, 600,550 total), (1,418 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.6 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+28, 10,182 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system over the past month (40 per day 7-day average)

Current hospitalizations (-33 patients, 1,034 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 19K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (+59,973, 2,870,901 total doses, 47,591 per day on average, 1,053,711 fully vaccinated, 22.2% with at least one dose

Doses distributed (3,129,995 total), 97.6% first doses administered and 82.2% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 195,000 per week, about 6,900 Johnson & Johnson

But again the good news is that the percent of positive tests coming back is much lower today, with around 5.5% coming back positive.

Hospitalizations (1,034 patients currently) are also dropping (albeit more slowly in recent days) and are near Virginia’s lowest reported levels (lowest on record is just below 800).

Deaths are also nearing their lowest levels of the pandemic and have been dropping since January.

Cases will hopefully drop further with even more chances for vaccinations on the way. Virginia pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program are now offering vaccines in Virginia to people in Phase 1b who are 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions, as well as frontline essential workers, including:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat

Corrections and homeless shelters

Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery stores (including farmers’ market food vendors)

Public transit (including rideshare drivers)

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public facing judicial workers)

Clergy/faith leaders

Janitorial/cleaning

The federal program shots are in addition to Virginia’s weekly allotment distributed through local health departments (that’s currently around 190,000 first doses).

The majority of retail pharmacy partners in Virginia have been using the state’s pre-registration list and contacting people based on that sign-up. However CVS has elected to stay with its own in-house scheduling system for vaccine appointments.

If you meet the current eligibility requirements, visit VaccineFinder.org to make an appointment, where available.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage page.

Mass vaccination sites like one in Portsmouth (and soon to be Norfolk and Suffolk) are also using the state’s pre-registration list to vaccinate thousands. If you’re eligible you’ll be contacted by the health department.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,663 cases, 192 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+4 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,997 cases, 883 hospitalized, 266 deaths (+77 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,031 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 1,982 cases, 54 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 9096 cases, 317 hospitalized, 145 deaths (+67 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,787 cases, 123 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 4,061 cases, 135 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 562 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 12,145 cases, 338 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+64 cases, +12 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 15,558 cases, 864 hospitalized, 229 deaths (+55 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 729 cases, 74 hospitalized, 34 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 766 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+7 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,073 cases, 611 hospitalized, 163 deaths (+35 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 1,880 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,172 cases, 410 hospitalized, 176 deaths (+29 cases)

Virginia Beach: 32,116 cases, 1,358 hospitalized, 357 deaths (+115 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 559 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,286 cases, 56 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

Key local metrics

497 new cases, trending down overall, but holding above 300 per day

9 new deaths, (7 deaths on average by day of actual death, trending down)

-8 current hospitalizations (267 total), trending down overall but hovering around 275 patients

Test positivity: 8.4%, trending down overall but still above state average

Local positivity rates