Virginia March 17 COVID-19 update: Drop in cases and hospitalizations stalls out, more FEMA vaccination sites coming

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s trajectory of new coronavirus cases has stalled out a bit recently, hovering around 1,300 cases per day, which is higher than any point of the pandemic up until October of last year.

And though much fewer people are dying of COVID-19, hospitalizations still remain high in Virginia, hovering above the 1,000 patient mark.

Virginia’s also still inputting significant numbers of older death certificates linked to the post-holiday surge, with 50 more added to the state total Wednesday (10,514 total). Though deaths have been going down since late January.

However barring major problems caused by new coronavirus variants, Virginia should hopefully see those numbers drop again as vaccinations ramp up even further. Most younger people still haven’t been vaccinated.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,327, 598,468 total), (1,299 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 15.3 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+50, 10,154 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system over the past month (44 per day 7-day average)

Current hospitalizations (-11 patients, 1,077 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.4% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (2,810,928 total doses, 49,223 per day on average, 1,036,399 fully vaccinated, 21.6% with at least one dose

Doses distributed (3,117,125 total), 95.3% first doses administered and 81.8% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 195,000 per week, about 6,900 Johnson & Johnson

Virginia’s averaging around 50,000 vaccinations per day, but that number is set to jump when Virginia starts getting around 100K Johnson & Johnson vaccines per week starting in late March. FEMA sites like one already in Portsmouth (and soon to be in Suffolk and Norfolk) will vaccinate thousands a day.

Health officials say everyone in phase 1c should be eligible for a vaccine by mid-April, and then the general population shortly after.

Phase 1c, which includes other essential workers such as those in energy, construction, food service and media, has already started in some places like the Eastern Shore.

Local cases

Hampton Roads/Tidewater’s cases have dropped signfiicantly from the post-holiday surge, but cases (320 per day) are still higher than most of the pandemic. Some cities are still reporting high number of positive tests as well.

Accomack: 2,659 cases, 192 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 18,920 cases, 882 hospitalized, 264 deaths (+28 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,029 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 1,973 cases, 54 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 9029 cases, 315 hospitalized, 144 deaths (+16 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,783 cases, 123 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, -1 death)

James City County: 4,051 cases, 134 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+12 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 561 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 12,081 cases, 326 hospitalized, 204 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 15,503 cases, 861 hospitalized, 229 deaths (+36 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 729 cases, 74 hospitalized, 34 deaths (-1 case)

Poquoson: 759 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+5 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,038 cases, 609 hospitalized, 161 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,878 cases, 50 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,143 cases, 410 hospitalized, 176 deaths (+6 cases)

Virginia Beach: 32,001 cases, 1,356 hospitalized, 356 deaths (+64 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 558 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 3,271 cases, 56 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+33 cases, +2 hospitalized +1 death)

Key local metrics

277 new cases, trending down overall, but steady for about two weeks now

9 new deaths, reported deaths still high

+8 current hospitalizations (275 total), trending down overall but steady recently

Test positivity: 8.4%, trending down overall but still above state average

Local positivity rates