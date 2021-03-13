Virginia March 13 COVID-19 update: Over 1,300 new cases, 24 additional deaths, positivity rate at 5.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,348 new cases along with 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 Saturday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth is down to 5.5%.

As of Saturday morning, March 13, Virginia has an overall number of 593,562 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 467,237 have been confirmed by testing. 126,325 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,348 593,562 total), (1,308 per day on average, record is 6,166)

593,562 total), Case incidence rate: 15.4 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths (+ 24, 9,985 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (76 per day 7-day average)

9,985 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( no change in patients , 1,129 total) , trending down overall

, , trending down overall Testing (5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

The downward trend in hospitalizations has also stalled out a bit north of 1,000 patients.

Accomack: 2,646 cases, 190 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+8 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,775 cases, 871 hospitalized, 253 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1028 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+4 case)

Gloucester: 1,955 cases, 54 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+6 cases)

Hampton: 8,949 cases, 308 hospitalized, 140 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,742 cases, 122 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 3,995 cases, 134 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 560 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 11,951 cases, 322 hospitalized, 200 deaths (+33 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 15,384 cases, 852 hospitalized, 227 deaths (+44 cases, +8 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Northampton: 729 cases, 73 hospitalized, 35 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 745cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 7,972 cases, 605 hospitalized, 157 deaths (+26 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 death)

Southampton: 1,873 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 7,099 cases, 407 hospitalized, 173 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 31,725 cases, 1,342 hospitalized, 349 deaths (+95 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 548 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,200 cases, 52 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+20 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 336 cases Saturday, which is 25% of the daily increase statewide.

Key local metrics

336 new cases

12 new deaths

+15 hospitalized (693 total), trending down but still high

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,129 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

