Virginia March 12 COVID-19 update: 1,589 new cases, nearly 1 million fully vaccinated; Va. set to pass 10K reported deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has made big progress, but is still reporting new coronavirus cases well north of 1,000 per day (1,589 Friday) as its downward trend has flattened out slightly recently.
The Virginia Department of Health is also still reporting high numbers old death certificates linked to the post-holiday surge in cases, with 59 more reported Friday. Virginia’s getting ready to eclipse the 10,000-death mark, but remember deaths by the day a COVID-19 patient actually died have been trending down overall since January. The bulk of these new reported deaths weren’t in the past month.
Statewide numbers
- New cases: (+1,589 592,214 total), (1,308 per day on average, record is 6,166)
- Case incidence rate: 15.4 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January
- New deaths (+59, 9,961 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (76 per day 7-day average)
- Current hospitalizations (no change in patients, 1,129 total), trending down overall
- Testing (5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)
- Doses administered (2,557,478 total doses, 54,747 per day on average, 945,336 fully vaccinated, 19.5% with at least one dose
- Doses distributed (2,858,045 total), 93% first doses administered and 75.8% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 188,000 per week, with 69,000 more from Johnson & Johnson last week, plus 52K weekly from the federal pharmacy program.
The downward trend in hospitalizations has also stalled out a bit north of 1,000 patients.
The good news is Virginia has almost 1 million fully vaccinated people and is getting about 8,000 more first doses of Pfizer and Moderna next week. Plus we’re coming up on March 29, when Virginia will start getting about 100,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week. That’s when vaccinations will really ramp up, health officials say.
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,638 cases, 190 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+2 cases)
- Chesapeake: 18,739 cases, 869 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+64 cases, +2 hospitalized, +6 deaths)
- Franklin: 1024 cases, 52 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+1 case +1 death)
- Gloucester: 1,949 cases, 54 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized +1 death)
- Hampton: 8,923 cases, 307 hospitalized, 140 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Isle of Wight: 2,732 cases, 122 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+12 cases)
- James City County: 3,991 cases, 134 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Mathews: 560 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)
- Newport News: 11,918 cases, 322 hospitalized, 199 deaths (+35 cases)
- Norfolk: 15,340 cases, 844 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+52 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 death)
- Northampton: 729 cases, 73 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case)
- Poquoson: 742 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)
- Portsmouth: 7,946 cases, 603 hospitalized, 154 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Southampton: 1,870 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+3 cases)
- Suffolk: 7,082 cases, 406 hospitalized, 173 deaths (+15 cases, -1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)
- Virginia Beach: 31,630 cases, 1,341 hospitalized, 348 deaths (+125 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Williamsburg: 547 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 cases)
- York: 3,180 cases, 52 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+17 cases)