Virginia March 12 COVID-19 update: 1,589 new cases, nearly 1 million fully vaccinated; Va. set to pass 10K reported deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has made big progress, but is still reporting new coronavirus cases well north of 1,000 per day (1,589 Friday) as its downward trend has flattened out slightly recently.

The Virginia Department of Health is also still reporting high numbers old death certificates linked to the post-holiday surge in cases, with 59 more reported Friday. Virginia’s getting ready to eclipse the 10,000-death mark, but remember deaths by the day a COVID-19 patient actually died have been trending down overall since January. The bulk of these new reported deaths weren’t in the past month.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,589 592,214 total), (1,308 per day on average, record is 6,166)

592,214 total), Case incidence rate: 15.4 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths (+ 59, 9,961 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (76 per day 7-day average)

9,961 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( no change in patients , 1,129 total) , trending down overall

, , trending down overall Testing ( 5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (2,557,478 total doses, 54,747 per day on average , 945,336 fully vaccinated , 19.5% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,858,045 total), 93% first doses administered and 75.8% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 188,000 per week, with 69,000 more from Johnson & Johnson last week, plus 52K weekly from the federal pharmacy program.

The downward trend in hospitalizations has also stalled out a bit north of 1,000 patients.

The good news is Virginia has almost 1 million fully vaccinated people and is getting about 8,000 more first doses of Pfizer and Moderna next week. Plus we’re coming up on March 29, when Virginia will start getting about 100,000 Johnson & Johnson doses per week. That’s when vaccinations will really ramp up, health officials say.

Local cases