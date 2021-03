Virginia March 11 COVID-19 update: 1,250 new cases, 53 more deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics continue to gradually tick down, but the state health department is still reporting high numbers of old COVID-19 death certificates, with 1,250 new cases and 53 more deaths reported.

Meanwhile help is on the way for millions of Americans after President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief aid package Thursday, which includes funding for schools, small businesses, local and state governments and more in addition to relief checks for Americans.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,250 , 590,625 total), (1,317 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 590,625 total), Case incidence rate: 15.5 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths (+ 53, 9,902 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (78 per day 7-day average)

9,902 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( -7 patients , 1,129 total) , trending down overall

, , trending down overall Testing ( 5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (2,493,097 total doses, 53,203 per day on average , 916,276 fully vaccinated , 19% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,800,445 total), 92.1% first doses administered and 76.3% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 188,000 per week, with 69,000 more from Johnson & Johnson last week, plus 52K weekly from the federal pharmacy program.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,636 cases, 190 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 18,675 cases, 867 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+55 cases, +5 deaths)

Franklin: 1,023 cases, 52 hospitalized, 27 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 1,945 cases, 53 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized +1 death)

Hampton: 8,911 cases, 306 hospitalized, 138 deaths (+9 cases, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,720 cases, 122 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 3,980 cases, 133 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+12 cases)

Mathews: 560 cases, 20 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Newport News: 11,883 cases, 322 hospitalized, 199 deaths (+45 cases, +2 hospitalized +1 death)

Norfolk: 15,288 cases, 843 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+38 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 728 cases, 73 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 739 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 7,917 cases, 602 hospitalized, 153 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 death)

Southampton: 1,867 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,067 cases, 407 hospitalized, 171 deaths (+14 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 31,505 cases, 1,340 hospitalized, 347 deaths (+83 cases, +24 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 546 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (-1 cases)

York: 3,163 cases, 52 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

For more data, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.