Virginia March 10 COVID-19 update: Cases still hovering above 1K, high numbers of old death certificates still being added

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 59 more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, along with another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Though it’s made major progress, Virginia’s still averaging above 1,300 cases per day, higher than any point of the pandemic up to November of last year.

The Virginia Department of Health is still reporting high numbers of old COVID-19 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge, with 59 on Wednesday. Though these reported deaths have come down slightly.

Deaths overall (according to the date they actually occurred and not just reported) have dropped considerably since January, when vaccinations started to have an impact.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,246 , 588,129 total), (1,367 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 588,129 total), Case incidence rate: 17.1 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths (+ 59, 9,849 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed (75 per day 7-day average)

9,849 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system, but that’s slowed Current hospitalizations ( -36 patients , 1,136 total) , trending down overall

, , trending down overall Testing ( 5.7% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 20K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January) Doses administered (2,428,900 total doses, 50,665 per day on average , 888,082 fully vaccinated , 18.5% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,790,135 total), 90% first doses administered and 74.4% second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment for Pfizer and Moderna now up to 188,000 per week, with 69,000 more from Johnson & Johnson last week, plus 52K weekly from the federal pharmacy program.

Vaccines are set to get another bump coming up next week, from about 180,000 to 188,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson will be down for a bit after an initial 69,000 allotment, but on March 29 Virginia is set to start getting about 100,000 doses per week. Virginia’s also getting more than 50,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna per week from the federal pharmacy program.

For the latest on the vaccine, and answers to FAQs, visit WAVY’s vaccine page.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,630 cases, 189 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 18,625 cases, 867 hospitalized, 241 deaths (+27 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,023 cases, 52 hospitalized, 27 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 1,933 cases, 52 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 8,902 cases, 304 hospitalized, 138 deaths (+19 cases, +2 death, +6 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,709 cases, 122 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+7 cases)

James City County: 3,968 cases, 133 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+18 cases)

Mathews: 559 cases, 20 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 11,838 cases, 320 hospitalized, 198 deaths (+50 cases, +7 deaths)

Norfolk: 15,250 cases, 842 hospitalized, 221 deaths (+32 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 727 cases, 73 hospitalized, 35 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 738 cases, 20 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 7,896 cases, 601 hospitalized, 151 deaths (+27 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,865 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 7,053 cases, 407 hospitalized, 171 deaths (+14 cases, + 2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 31,422 cases, 1,316 hospitalized, 343 deaths (+122 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 547 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 3,152 cases, 52 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+22 cases, +1 death)

Local metrics

350 new cases, trending down overall

21 new deaths, still high numbers of death certificates being added

-3 current hospitalizations (280 total), trending down

Test positivity: 9.3%, trending down

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 11.7% — trending down

Eastern Shore — 6.8% — trending down

Hampton — 12.3% — trending down

Norfolk — 8% — trending down

Peninsula — 8.7% — trending down

Portsmouth — 11.7% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 7.5% — trending down

Western Tidewater —7.7% — trending down

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.