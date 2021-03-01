Virginia March 1 COVID-19 update: Cases and hospitalizations continue to go down, but death reporting has never been higher

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s case levels, percent of positive tests and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend down, but high numbers of COVID-19 deaths are still being added to the state’s database, with 231 reported on Monday alone.

The addition of this backlogged death data related to the post-holiday surge in cases has Virginia’s average of reported COVID-19 deaths up to an unprecedentedly high 185 deaths per day. Remember these deaths are spread out, with most having happened in mid-January/early February, VDH’s data shows. The death certificate data takes time to be inputted into the system.

As of March 1, VDH data shows 3,618 of Virginia’s 8,783 COVID-19 deaths were in nursing homes. While many of those came earlier in the pandemic, Virginia saw its nursing home deaths triple around December and January before mass vaccinations at nursing homes took place, AARP data shows.

Virginia nursing homes got their first doses starting in late December (though many locations didn’t see first shots until weeks later) through the federal pharmacy vaccination program with CVS and Walgreens.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,124 , 577,174 total), (1,701 per day on average, record is 6,166)

, 577,174 total), Case incidence rate: 20 per 100K people , down from 72 in late January

people New deaths ( +231, 8,783 total), major input of past death certificates into the state’s system (185 per day 7-day average, was at 19 per day on Feb. 19)

8,783 total), major input of past death certificates into the state’s system Current hospitalizations ( -2, 1,321 total), steadily trending down

1,321 total), Testing ( 7.1% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 21K per day on average)

7-day average of positive tests), testing down (about 21K per day on average) Doses administered (1,982,780 total doses, 42,032 per day on average , 686,289 fully vaccinated , 15.2% with at least one dose

, , Doses distributed (2,168,585 total), 90.6% first doses administered and 59.4 second doses administered, Virginia’s first dose allotment now up to 180,000 per week.

The big news over the weekend was the approval of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which the FDA says provides strong protection against the most severe symptoms of COVID-19. Data showed no hospitalizations or deaths in the tens of thousands of people who took the vaccine in a study.

Virginia was slated to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to start. That’s on top of deliveries of 180,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna this week, along with the 52,000 from the federal pharmacy program.

The vaccine you get depends on where you go to get vaccinated, but health experts say the best vaccine at the moment is the one you can get. Experts do emphasize that the J&J vaccine is not “second-tier.“

Starting this week, the majority of the retail pharmacy partners will begin scheduling appointments based off names already signed up on the state’s pre-registration list.

People on VDH’s pre-registration list will be sorted by district and by age, focusing on age 65-plus population.

People will be get appointments one of three ways:

They will be scheduled by the pharmacy themselves. Pharmacies will go down the list and schedule appointments by either email or phone

They will be scheduled by the local health department, which will go down the list and use the pharmacy scheduler tool to make appointments that way.

They will be called by the 877-VAX-IN-VA outbound call.

Virginia officials say you should pick up phone if you’re unsure of the caller, it could be for your vaccine appointment.

For more vaccine FAQs and other stories, visit WAVY’s COVID-19 vaccine page.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,602 cases, 184 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 18,257 cases, 847 hospitalized, 194 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized, +7 deaths)

Franklin: 990 cases, 50 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 1,870 cases, 51 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+7 cases, +2 deaths)

Hampton: 8,666 cases, 295 hospitalized, 116 deaths (+15 cases, +5 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,659 cases, 113 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 3,880 cases, 127 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Mathews: 552 cases, 18 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+1 death)

Newport News: 11,489 cases, 313 hospitalized, 176 deaths (+21 cases, +15 deaths)

Norfolk: 14,935 cases, 809 hospitalized, 195 deaths (+37 cases, +6 deaths)

Northampton: 719 cases, 73 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Poquoson: 723 cases, 20 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 7,685 cases, 584 hospitalized, 141 deaths (+19 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,856 cases, 49 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 6,909 cases, 390 hospitalized, 151 deaths (+8 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 30,652 cases, 1,292 hospitalized, 306 deaths (+57 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Williamsburg: 524 cases, 24 hospitalized, 9 deaths

York: 3,011 cases, 52 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases, +3 deaths )

This article will be updated.