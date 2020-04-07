Virginia lab using genetic technology to fight spread of coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia state lab is working to piece together the genetic makeup of coronavirus and is the first in the nation to do so.

On April 6, Gov. Ralph Northam noted a state lab, the Department of General Services’ (DGS) Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS), had started using “next-generation sequencing to genetically decode some samples of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from Virginia patients.”

By breaking down its makeup, public health officials can get insight into how the virus is spread and track how its makeup may be changing between patients.

The process starts with using specialized equipment to recreate the virus found in patients with COVID-19. After recreating the virus, the lab is able to see possible slight changes in each copy of itself.

This is important because in the genetic makeup of the virus, give clues to its origin.

“As the virus travels from one person to another, it makes copies of itself and sometimes makes small genetic changes called mutations. Scientists can read these mutations like a road map, tracing how cases are related.” Ralph Northam | Virginia State Governor

Once all of the “next-generation sequencing” data is collected, it needs a place to be stored, which is where GISAID comes in. GISAID acts as an online library where genomic data is openly available to epidemiologists and virologists around the globe.

The large database is used by companies like Nextstrain, an online resource for scientists to visually track the genomics of the virus. The resource creates “family trees” showing evolutionary relationships between different samples collected throughout the world.

Virginia has sent a few sequences into the database and evidence shows several introductions for the virus during a few distinct events.

Officials say there are clear indications of person-to-person spread within suspected outbreaks due to lack of variation between the mutations compared between patient samples from China and Virginia.

This is shown below in a diagram provided by Nexstrain, showing the comparison between certain SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus patients.

