Virginia June 8 COVID-19 update: Statewide positive rate down to 10%, 570 new cases, 5 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported less than 600 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Monday as Virginia’s statewide percent positive rate reached 10%, a key benchmark set by public health experts to gauge Virginia’s ability to test for the coronavirus.

Case trends

The 570 new cases are the lowest reported in a day since 495 were reported on May 24. Though Monday’s low number could be attributed to lag in reporting due to the weekend. It also comes just a day after Virginia’s third-highest one-day total in cases with 1,284 on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s one-day spike, cases had been trending down.

334 of Monday’s cases are in Northern Virginia, with just 26 in Tidewater.

5,289 of the cases and 830 of the deaths reported statewide in Virginia’s nursing homes. The federal government released new data last week on nursing homes in Virginia and across the United States, but multiple errors in the data have been reported.

The Virginia Department of Health still has not released the names of nursing home facilities that are battling coronavirus infections, pointing to a Virginia code about patient privacy.

Protest cases

Recent reported cases likely don’t include many people who contracted the coronavirus in recent protests since the May 25 killing of George Floyd. Protests in Hampton Roads started on May 29 and are still continuing. The incubation period from when a person contracts the virus to when they display symptoms is about 5 days. Combine that time with some people delaying tested and a lag in test results, many protest cases will likely start to be added this week to Virginia Department of Health totals.

Meanwhile health officials are encouraging people who have been to recent protests to get tested, especially if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Remember also that most of the state initially entered phase 1 of reopening on May 15, and entered phase 2 this past Friday, June 5. Richmond and Northern Virginia are still in phase 1 as of Monday. Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask requirement for indoor public spaces started on May 29 and is still in effect.

Deaths

Monday’s 5 reported deaths marks the fourth time in just over the last week that Virginia reported less than 10 death per day, with deaths trending down sharply after spiking up to 34 per day on May 28.

Percent positivity

Meanwhile the state’s overall percent of positive cases has now reached 10%, a benchmark set by public health experts as way to, in part, show a state is testing enough to accurately gauge the spread of the virus.

The positive rate in Northern Virginia is around 14%, with the rest of the state down to about 8%.

Hospitalizations have also been trending down to record-low numbers, but Monday did see a slight bump in current hospitalizations up 15 from 1,171 to 1,186. That’s still more than 400 patients below Virginia’s peak back in early May.

Here’s the latest case numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 983 cases, 55 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no increases)

Chesapeake: 596 cases, 97 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Gloucester: 33 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)

Hampton: 227 cases, 33 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+ 1 case)

Isle of Wight: 145 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 217 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 322 cases, 41 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+2 cases)

Norfolk: 589 cases, 71 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+6 cases)

Northampton: 255 cases 32 hospitalized, 26 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 9 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 343 cases, 48 hospitalized, 11 deaths (no increases)

Southampton: 153 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Suffolk: 325 cases, 53 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)

Virginia Beach: 810 cases, 102 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+9 cases)

Williamsburg: 46 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths (no increases)

York: 86 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

Key takeaways:

Only 26 new cases for Tidewater and no new deaths, showing that the area, which had been doing better compared to other regions of the state, is continuing to show progress. No locality reported more than 10 cases and 9 reported no cases.

Accomack reported no new cases for the first time since May 21, though it reported 14 new cases over the weekend. Neighboring Northampton also reported 0 cases, the first time that’s happened since May 22. It’s also the first time the whole Eastern Shore has reported 0 cases in a day. Each county reported 1 death over the weekend.

Rural Poquoson reported just its 9th case over the weekend. It had one more case on May 31, but before that you’d have to go back to April 10.

York County reported 7 new cases over the weekend and 12 in the past week, with 3 days of cases of 3 of more. You’d have to go back to May 8 to find more than 3 cases reported in a day there.

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.