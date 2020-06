Virginia June 7 COVID-19 update: 1,226 confirmed cases reported with 12 additional deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an additional 1,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after showing signs of downtrend from previous days.

As of Sunday morning, June 7, Virginia has an overall number of 50,681 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1284 cases reported from Saturday, 1,226 have been confirmed by testing. Another 58 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 983 cases, 55 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+13 case, +2 hospitalization)

Chesapeake: 577 cases, 96 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalization)

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Gloucester: 32 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death (no increases)

Hampton: 226 cases, 33 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+11 cases)

Isle of Wight: 142 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

James City County: 216 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 320 cases, 41 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+6 cases)

Norfolk: 583 cases, 71 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+21 cases)

Northampton: 255 cases, 32 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalization, +1 death)

Poquoson: 9 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 343 cases, 48 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 153 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 323 cases, 53 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no increases)

Virginia Beach: 801 cases, 102 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+3 cases)

Williamsburg: 46 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+1 case)

York: 86 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,186 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

