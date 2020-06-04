Virginia June 4 COVID-19 update: Lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ventilator use numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is reporting its lowest number of recorded current COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak, 1,266, and lowest number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, 171.

Hospitalizations have been steadily trending down since peaking at 1,625 on on May 8, though mostly in Northern Virginia. Hospitalizations in the rest of the state have stayed steady and actually trended up over the past week.

Meanwhile 6,284 COVID-19 have been discharged from the hospital to date, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows.

The Virginia Department of Health has yet to update their “Key Measures” graphs that show hospitalizations and graphs that break down data between Northern Virginia and the rest of the state. WAVY will add those in once the website is updated. Here’s the latest from June 3.

Other data

951 COVID-19 cases were also reported on Thursday, a day after reporting less than 700, the second lowest daily increase since early May.

Virginia’s daily cases still however are on a downward trend, along with the percent of positive cases statewide, which have dropped to about 10%. .

The state reported 17 new deaths, 5 of which happened in long-term care facilities. Deaths have steadily been trending downward.

Here’s the latest for Tidewater, which only saw 40 new cases on Wednesday and 0 new deaths:

Accomack: 966 cases, 53 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Chesapeake: 554 cases, 90 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+6 cases)

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Gloucester: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death (no increases)

Hampton: 214 cases, 32 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+2 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 133 cases, 13 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

James City County: 211 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (no increases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 299 cases, 41 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+7 cases)

Norfolk: 552 cases, 71 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Northampton: 247 cases 29 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalization, +2 deaths)

Poquoson: 8 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 325 cases, 47 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases)

Southampton: 150 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Suffolk: 320 cases, 52 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)

Virginia Beach: 770 cases, 100 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+18 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 45 cases, 11 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+1 hospitalization)

York: 77 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

Quick takeaways:

66 new cases, 4 new deaths (2 in Northampton County)

Northampton County (population 12,000) now has more COVID-19 deaths (25) than Virginia Beach (population 450,000)

8 localities reporting no increases

