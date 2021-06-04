Virginia June 4 COVID-19 update: new cases down 82% since the end of March

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
Daily cases in the state are down 36% from yesterday with 259 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 260 cases, which is 82% less than the end of March.
480 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 23% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.
Overall, the state has reported 676,300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.6%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,222 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
State Metrics:
- New cases: +259 (676,300 total)
- New deaths: +16 (11,222 total)
- Current hospitalizations: -18 patients (480 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: 2.6%
- Vaccine doses administered: 8,301,436
- percent of population with at least one dose: 55.4% (4,731,160)
- percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 67.6%
- percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.1% (3,848,284)
- percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 56.6%
Local Cases:
- Accomack: 2,862 cases, 211 hospitalized, 43 deaths
- Chesapeake: 21,115 cases, 1,023 hospitalized, 301 deaths
- Franklin: 1,133 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths
- Gloucester: 2,253 cases, 63 hospitalized, 49 deaths
- Hampton: 10,666 cases, 405 hospitalized, 178 deaths
- Isle of Wight: 3,162 cases, 150 hospitalized, 69 deaths
- James City County: 4,645 cases, 161 hospitalized, 72 deaths
- Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths
- Newport News: 14,231 cases, 474 hospitalized, 233 deaths
- Norfolk: 17,908 cases, 1022 hospitalized, 264 deaths
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths
- Poquoson: 891 cases, 22 hospitalized, 16 deaths
- Portsmouth: 9,142 cases, 681 hospitalized, 200 deaths
- Southampton: 1,986 cases, 57 hospitalized, 56 deaths
- Suffolk: 7,984 cases, 457 hospitalized, 191 deaths
- Virginia Beach: 36,223 cases, 1,674 hospitalized, 407 deaths
- Williamsburg: 772 cases, 28 hospitalized, 13 deaths
- York: 3,777 cases, 74 hospitalized, 55 deaths