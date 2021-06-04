Virginia June 4 COVID-19 update: new cases down 82% since the end of March

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down 36% from yesterday with 259 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 260 cases, which is 82% less than the end of March.

480 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 23% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 676,300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.6%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,222 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 259 (676,300 total )

259 ) New deaths: + 16 ( 11,222 total )

16 ( ) Current hospitalizations: -18 patients (480 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 8,301,436 percent of population with at least one dose: 55.4% (4,731,160) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 67.6% percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.1% (3,848,284) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 56.6%



Local Cases: