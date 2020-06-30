Virginia June 30 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations spike back up after record low; Hampton Roads now averaging 100-plus cases per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide increased by more than 100 patients from Monday to Tuesday, going from a low of 796 patients to 902, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

However this one-day spike in numbers, which comes a day after that record low of 796 patients, could be attributed to a delay in reporting, but it’s still the largest one-day increase we’ve seen since May. Virginia’s 7-day average of hospitalizations (847) is still below the average this time last week, and more than 700 patients below Virginia’s peak.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +598 62,787 total) — above 7-day average of 542

62,787 total) — above 7-day average of 542 New deaths ( +23 , 1,763 total) — “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, has remained around 6 per day for nearly two weeks

, 1,763 total) — Hospitalizations ( +106 , 902 total) — most current hospitalizations in nearly two weeks, largest one day spike since late May

, 902 total) — most current hospitalizations in nearly two weeks, largest one day spike since late May Testing (percent of positive tests has remained at or just below 6% the last week), +8,666, 642,371 overall — averaging just more than 10,000 tests per day

Virginia’s number of daily cases continues to remain mostly steady statewide, but Hampton Roads is contributing to a rising average for the rest of the state, excluding Northern Virginia.

It all comes a day ahead of Virginia’s planned move to phase 3, which lifts capacity limits for restaurants and bars and allows gatherings of up to 250 people.

Hampton Roads has had 7 straight days above 80 cases, with 3 over 100 cases. Its 7-day average is now more than 100 for the first time in the pandemic. The 7-day average for the region hadn’t topped 70 for the entire pandemic before this week. However no local health districts, with the exception Hampton and Western Tidewater (Suffolk, Franklin, etc.), are seeing percent of positive cases go up with increased tested. Portsmouth (8.5%) and Norfolk (7.4%) have the highest percent of positive cases locally.

Here’s the latest count for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 1,042 cases, 71 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 895 cases, 130 hospitalized, 20 deaths​ (+8 cases)

Franklin: 51 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​s (+1 case)

Gloucester: 49 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+1 case)

Hampton: 328 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 179 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+1 case)

James City County: 263 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+5 cases)

Mathews: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (+1 case)

Newport News: 523 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+10 cases)​

Norfolk: 915 cases, 105 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+26 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Northampton: 269 cases 40 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s (no increases)

Portsmouth: 482 cases, 68 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+11 cases)

Southampton: 156 cases, 7 hospitalized, 4 deaths​ (+ 1 case, +2 deaths)

Suffolk: 414 cases, 57 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+11 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,176 cases, 118 hospitalized, 29 deaths​ (+31 cases)

Williamsburg: 60 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+4 cases)

York: 115 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (no increases)

Key metrics locally:

126 new cases (123 in Hampton Roads) — Hampton Roads now averaging more than 100 cases per day on average, well above average compared to rest of the pandemic

2 new deaths (average back up to about 2 per day)

2 new hospitalizations (well below previous 7-day average of 8 per day

Hospitalization data

As of 11 a.m., the Virginia Department of Health’s website didn’t reflect this spike in patients. Its graph listed 902 patients, but incorrectly shows the most recent day as June 15. On June 15, there were coincidentally also 902 patients hospitalized, VHHA data shows.

The chart only shows June 15 and before, but VDH had been updating numbers on this chart up until Monday, June 29.

This screenshot of the data shows

Here’s VHHA’s graph:

This article will be updated. To view more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.