Virginia June 3 COVID-19 update: 258 new cases, 10 new deaths reported, test positivity down to 2.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 258 new coronavirus cases and 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, and another slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

There are now about 230 new cases and 9 new deaths reported per day on average, and test positivity has gone down to 2.5%.

56.4% of Virginian adults are also now fully vaccinated. Health officials are trying to get more younger people and families vaccinated with events such as the Chesapeake Health Department’s Family Fun Fair this Friday.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 258, 676,041 total ), 229 per day on average

: ( 258, ), 229 per day on average New deaths : ( + 10, 11,206 total ), 9 per day on average

: ( 10, ), 9 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (+22 patients, 498 currently)

: (+22 patients, 498 currently) Percent of positive tests : (2.5% on average)

: (2.5% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,267,995 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 55.2% (67.4% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 44.9% (56.4% of adults 18-plus)

Local cases