Virginia June 29 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations statewide dip below 800 for first time; 100-plus new cases in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday fell below 800 patients for the first time since numbers were recorded, as new daily COVID-19 cases have now remained steady now for more than two weeks.

The new figures Monday from the Virginia Department of Health come just two days ahead of Virginia’s expected move to phase 3.

Meanwhile Hampton Roads’ average daily case numbers continue to rise, with about 30 more cases per day on average compared to previous highs throughout the pandemic.

After 111 new cases were reported Monday, including a record 34 in Norfolk, Hampton Roads’ average of daily cases is just over 93 per day. That’s including a low figure of just 48 cases on Tuesday, June 23. When that number is moved out of the 7-day average on Tuesday, Hampton Roads has a chance to surpass 100 cases per day on average.

Graph via Hampton Roads’ Planning District Commission (overall numbers differ slightly from WAVY’s)

The Virginia Department of Health’s graph shows cases by the day that symptoms started.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +453, 62,189 total) — 7 day average of 532 cases, less than half of 1,195 peak on May 31.

62,189 total) — 7 day average of 532 cases, less than half of 1,195 peak on May 31. New deaths ( + 8, 1,740 total) — “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, shows daily deaths are below 6 per day for the first time

8, 1,740 total) — Hospitalizations ( -22 , 796 total) — less than half of peak of 1,625 hospitalizations in early May

, 796 total) — less than half of peak of 1,625 hospitalizations in early May Testing (percent of positive tests has remained at or just below 6% the last week), 4,945 new tests Sunday, 633,705 overall — averaging just more than 10,000 tests per day

Here’s the latest count for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 1,039 cases, 71 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no increases)

Chesapeake: 887 cases, 130 hospitalized, 20 deaths​ (+8 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 50 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​ (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 48 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+1 case)

Hampton: 316 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+6 cases)

Isle of Wight: 178 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+1 case)

James City County: 258 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 513 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+13 cases)

Norfolk: 889 cases, 104 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+34 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 269 cases, 39 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (no increases)

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​ (no increases)

Portsmouth: 471 cases, 68 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+12 cases)

Southampton: 155 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no cases)

Suffolk: 403 cases, 57 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+5 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,145 cases, 118 hospitalized, 29 deaths​ (+22 cases)

Williamsburg: 56 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+1 case)

York: 115 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+1 case)

Key figures locally:

111 new cases (third highest 1 day total for Hampton Roads, second day of more than 100 cases in past week)

(third highest 1 day total for Hampton Roads, second day of more than 100 cases in past week) Most new cases are coming in the Southside cities, with Chesapeake reporting a spike of 46 new cases on Friday, and Virginia Beach reporting consistently higher figures on average

with Chesapeake reporting a spike of 46 new cases on Friday, and Virginia Beach reporting consistently higher figures on average Norfolk (6.8%) is reporting its highest percent of positive test results in nearly a month. Its trend of cases has mostly mirrored Chesapeake’s.

Its trend of cases has mostly mirrored Chesapeake’s. Hampton’s percent of positive cases has nearly doubled in the past two weeks , up from a low of 2.8% to 5.4%. That trend up coincides with more testing. Hampton’s cases, though still below other local cities, have been consistently higher than its previous daily numbers.

, up from a low of 2.8% to 5.4%. That trend up coincides with more testing. Hampton’s cases, though still below other local cities, have been consistently higher than its previous daily numbers. Virginia Beach’s percent of positive tests (3.1%) has been below 4% for nearly two months

Chesapeake’s percent of positive tests (5.5%) is up after dipping to 3% earlier this month , but that’s mainly due to lower testing.

, but that’s mainly due to lower testing. 0 new deaths (deaths had been trending back up to nearly two per day locally)

(deaths had been trending back up to nearly two per day locally) +5 new hospitalizations (previous 7-day average – 8 per day)

(previous 7-day average – 8 per day) Accomack (7) and Northampton (0) counties on the Eastern Shore reported a combined 7 cases in the past week, with the percent of positive tests there at their lowest point of the pandemic (6.2%).

To see the charts and other data for each of these localities, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and click the “locality” and “testing” tabs.

This article will be updated.