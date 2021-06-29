Virginia June 29 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations back on the rise, positivity rate holds steady

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 148 new cases along with 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 1.6%.

As of Tuesday morning, June 29, Virginia has an overall number of 680,065 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 529,371 have been confirmed by testing. 150,694 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently are 286 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 11,412 people in Virginia.

State Metrics

New Cases ( + 148, 680,065 total )

148, ) New Deaths ( + 10, 11,412 total )

10, ) Current Hospitalizations (286 Currently)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,028,951 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.8% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.9% percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.5% (4,314,529) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.5%



Accomack: 2,871 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 21,251 cases, 1,033 hospitalized, 306 deaths ( 7 cases,)

Franklin: 1,142 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 2,277 cases, 67 hospitalized, 49 deaths ( 1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 10,728 cases, 437 hospitalized, 182 deaths ( 2 cases, 1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,173 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (-1 case)

James City County: 4,669 cases, 167 hospitalized, 72 deaths ( 1 case)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,351 cases, 507 hospitalized, 239 deaths ( 3 cases)

Norfolk: 18,046 cases, 1,040 hospitalized, 271 deaths ( 5 cases, 3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 809 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths ( 1 case)

Poquoson: 898 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths ( 1 case)

Portsmouth: 9,200 cases, 686 hospitalized, 204 deaths ( 1 case, 1 death)

Southampton: 1,987 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,006 cases, 465 hospitalized, 192 deaths (no change)

Virginia Beach: 36,417 cases, 1,717 hospitalized, 416 deaths ( 9 cases, 2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

York: 3,802 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths (no change)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.