Virginia June 27 COVID-19 update: 148 new cases, over 50% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 148 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 133 cases, which is an 85% decrease since the first of May.
258 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up slightly from yesterday. 27% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.
Overall, the state has reported 679,829 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 1.5%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,397 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 19 deaths from yesterday.
State Metrics:
- New cases: +193 (679,829 total)
- New deaths: +19 (11,397 total)
- Current hospitalizations: +26 patients (258 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: 1.5%
- Vaccine doses administered: 9,004,641
- percent of population with at least one dose: 58.7% (5,008,367)
- percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.8%
- percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.4% (4,300,206)
- percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.4%
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,869 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths
- Chesapeake: 21,240 cases, 1,032 hospitalized, 306 deaths
- Franklin: 1,142 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths
- Gloucester: 2,274 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths
- Hampton: 10,724 cases, 436 hospitalized, 182 deaths
- Isle of Wight: 3,173 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths
- James City County: 4,667 cases, 167 hospitalized, 72 deaths
- Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths
- Newport News: 14,347 cases, 507 hospitalized, 239 deaths
- Norfolk: 18,036 cases, 1,037 hospitalized, 270 deaths
- Northampton: 808 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths
- Poquoson: 896 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths
- Portsmouth: 9,198 cases, 685 hospitalized, 203 deaths
- Southampton: 1,986 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths
- Suffolk: 8,004 cases, 464 hospitalized, 192 deaths
- Virginia Beach: 36,402 cases, 1,714 hospitalized, 416 deaths
- Williamsburg: 771 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths
- York: 3,802 cases, 83 hospitalized, 59 deaths