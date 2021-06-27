Virginia June 27 COVID-19 update: 148 new cases, over 50% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 148 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 133 cases, which is an 85% decrease since the first of May.

258 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up slightly from yesterday. 27% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 679,829 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 1.5%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,397 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 19 deaths from yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 193 (679,829 total )

193 ) New deaths: +19 (11,397 total)

Current hospitalizations: +26 patients (258 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 1.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,004,641 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.7% (5,008,367) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.8% percent of population fully vaccinated: 50.4% (4,300,206) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 61.4%



Local cases