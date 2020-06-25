Virginia June 25 COVID-19 update: Cases and hospitalizations staying steady ahead of phase 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With just under a week to go before Virginia moves to phase 3 of its reopening plan, daily reported COVID-19 cases continue to remain at less than half of Virginia’s peak in average cases, with Thursday’s almost a third of that peak.

Thursday’s increase of 432 cases is the 15th day of cases below 600 in its last 18, and cases on average have stayed around the 500 mark for the past 11 days. Virginia’s cases by date of symptom onset, which lag daily reported cases, continue to drop.

June 25 COVID-19 numbers statewide

New cases: ( +432, 59,946 total) — Cases below 600 in 15 of last 18 days — all less than half of peak average of cases on May 31 (1,195)

59,946 total) — Cases below 600 in 15 of last 18 days — all less than half of peak average of cases on May 31 (1,195) New deaths ( +14 , 1,675 total) — 7-day average of deaths by day of death drops to another new low (8.7)

, 1,675 total) — 7-day average of deaths by day of death drops to another new low (8.7) Hospitalizations ( + – 32, 854 total) — low was 847 on June 23, less than half of May 8 peak of 1,625 patients

– 854 total) — low was 847 on June 23, less than half of May 8 peak of 1,625 patients Testing (6% positive, +24,569 PCR tests to 590,404 PCR tests overall) — Percent positive down from 6.2% on Wednesday, under 7% positive for nearly two weeks, averaging 9,749 tests per day

Lots of new tests added to overall count, percent of positive tests almost below 6% overall

The Virginia Department of Health added a large backlog of 24,569 PCR tests (which detect active COVID-19 cases) to its overall count on Thursday, bringing its percent of positive tests down to 6% overall, the lowest to date. That’s down more than half from the 13% reported on May 25. The average number of tests per day is only about 1,400 higher compared to a month ago.

Hospitalizations continue to remain low

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are starting to stagnate just above the 850 patient mark, but are still down more than half of Virginia’s peak of 1,625 patients on May 8. About 1,000 more total beds have been occupied in Virginia’s hospitals since then, but that can be attributed to the return of elective surgeries.

Daily deaths still decreasing

VDH’s “deaths by date reported” graph shows a slightly uptick in deaths, but that data can spike due to lag. The graph below it “number of deaths by date of death” shows when COVID-19 actually died, not when it was officially reported by VDH.

3 of the 14 new deaths reported Thursday were in long-term care centers, where 1,023 people have now died statewide.

Long-term care – 1,023

Congregate – 27

Correctional – 9

Healthcare – 8

Educational – 0

Here’s the latest count for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 1037 cases, 70 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 800 cases, 116 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+8 cases)

Franklin: 46 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​s (no increases)

Gloucester: 46 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+1 case)

Hampton: 281 cases, 38 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+5 cases)

Isle of Wight: 168 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 248 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 466 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+3 cases)

Norfolk: 795 cases, 95 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 269 cases 39 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 16 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s (no increases)

Portsmouth: 442 cases, 67 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 155 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no increases)

Suffolk: 389 cases, 55 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,053 cases, 118 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (+15 cases)

Williamsburg: 55 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+1 case, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

York: 106 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (no increases)

