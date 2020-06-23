Virginia June 23 COVID-19 update: 529 new cases, 25 new deaths reported statewide; 50 new cases in Tidewater after high increase Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s trend of daily COVID-19 cases is continuing to stay around the 500-case-average mark as the state’s overall numbers continue to trend down.

The Tidewater region meanwhile saw its new cases (50) drop more than 100% from Monday’s increase of 102.

Virginia’s 7-day average bumped up slightly to 523, its highest point in since June 14, but that’s still less than half of Virginia’s peak in average cases (1,195) on May 31.

June 23 COVID-19 numbers statewide

New cases: ( +529 , 58,994 total) — Cases staying around the 500 mark

, 58,994 total) — Cases staying around the 500 mark New deaths ( +25 , 1,645 total) — Highest increase in deaths since May 28, 9 in long-term care

, 1,645 total) — Highest increase in deaths since May 28, 9 in long-term care Hospitalizations ( -1 , 847 total) — another record low, 7,725 discharged from hospital

, 847 total) — another record low, 7,725 discharged from hospital Testing (6.4% positive, 565,835 PCR tests overall) — Under 7% positive for nearly two weeks

Tuesday did however bring 25 new reported deaths statewide, Virginia’s highest daily increase in deaths since May 28 when a record 57 deaths were reported. Since then, daily reported deaths have gone down threefold from 34.1 per day to 10.7 on average Tuesday.

3 of those deaths were in Tidewater, all in Portsmouth. That’s a single day high for the city, which has seen 16 deaths total.

9 of the 25 deaths were in long-term care facilities (nursing homes and assisted living), where 1,013 of Virginia’s 1,645 deaths have been. Virginia just started reporting COVID-19 numbers at individual facilities last Friday after months of bipartisan calls to release the data.

Deaths by facility type:

Long-term care – 1,013

Congregate – 27

Correctional – 9

Healthcare – 8

Educational – 0

Hospitalizations statewide

Hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide, but the drop has been flatter recently. COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearly half of where they were back in early May.

Local cases

Here’s the latest count for Tidewater, where cases were down more than 100% from Monday’s high increase of 102 cases:

Accomack: 1,033 cases, 69 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 774 cases, 109 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+15 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 46 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​s (+1 case)

Gloucester: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (no increases)

Hampton: 271 cases, 38 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 165 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+2 cases)

James City County: 245 cases, 57 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (no increases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 452 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+5 cases)

Norfolk: 747 cases, 92 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (+1 case, +1 hospitalization)

Northampton: 271 cases 39 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (no increases)

Poquoson: 16 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Portsmouth: 421 cases, 66 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+2 cases, +4 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Southampton: 154 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no increase)

Suffolk: 380 cases, 55 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+3 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,020 cases, 116 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 54 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (no increases)

York: 106 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+6 cases)

Key numbers:

50 new cases, down more than 100% from Monday’s high increase of 102 cases

3 new deaths (193 in Tidewater, 142 in Hampton Roads)

Most deaths in Hampton Roads (excluding Eastern Shore) since 8 on June 9

For more information on Hampton Roads’ COVID-19 numbers, visit the Hampton Roads Planning District’s COVID-19 impacts page. (overall case counts are different from WAVY’s due to the exclusion of the Eastern Shore, addition of Surry County in data)

For more on overall state numbers, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.