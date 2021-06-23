Virginia June 23 COVID-19 update: 144 new cases, 7 new deaths reported; over 70% of adults have at least one vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.
Daily cases in the state are equal to yesterday with 144 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 136 cases, which is a 90% decrease since the first of April.
259 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is down ever so slightly from yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.
Overall, the state has reported 679,137 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 1.5%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,368 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
State Metrics:
- New cases: +144 (679,137 total)
- New deaths: +7 (11,368 total)
- Current hospitalizations: -4 patients (259 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: 1.5%
- Vaccine doses administered: 8,888,674
- percent of population with at least one dose: 58% (4,952,613)
- percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.1%
- percent of population fully vaccinated: 49.6% (4,235,822)
- percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 60.6%
Local cases
- Accomack: 2,869 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (+1 case)
- Chesapeake: 21,220 cases, 1,030 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+10 cases)
- Franklin: 1,140 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)
- Gloucester: 2,272 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+2 cases)
- Hampton: 10,713 cases, 433 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+5 cases)
- Isle of Wight: 3,172 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (no change)
- James City County: 4,666 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+1 case)
- Mathews: 602 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no changes)
- Newport News: 14,326 cases, 504 hospitalized, 238 deaths (+6 cases, -1 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 18,013 cases, 1,037 hospitalized, 269 deaths (+8 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 896 cases, 26 hospitalized, 18 deaths (-1 case, +1 hospitalized)
- Portsmouth: 9,192 cases, 685 hospitalized, 203 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 1,984 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (-1 case)
- Suffolk: 8,003 cases, 462 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+1 case)
- Virginia Beach: 36,364 cases, 1,710 hospitalized, 413 deaths (+24 cases)
- Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)
- York: 3,802 cases, 80 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+2 cases)