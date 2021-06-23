Virginia June 23 COVID-19 update: 144 new cases, 7 new deaths reported; over 70% of adults have at least one vaccine dose

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday.

Daily cases in the state are equal to yesterday with 144 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 136 cases, which is a 90% decrease since the first of April.

259 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is down ever so slightly from yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 679,137 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 1.5%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,368 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 144 ( 679,137 total )

144 ) New deaths: +7 ( 11,368 total )

Current hospitalizations: -4 patients (259 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 1.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 8,888,674 percent of population with at least one dose: 58% (4,952,613) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.1% percent of population fully vaccinated: 49.6% (4,235,822) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 60.6%



Local cases