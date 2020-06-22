Virginia June 22 COVID-19 update: 471 new cases, 9 deaths reported; Hampton Roads reporting highest average in cases to date

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads is seeing record high average daily COVID-19 cases after high numbers in recent days. Its combined total of cases over the last two days (189) is its highest two-day total since early April.

The region is now averaging just over 67 cases per day on average, topping a previous average high on May 31. The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission charts the daily cases specifically for Hampton Roads (WAVY’s count includes the Eastern Shore)

Virginia as a whole reported 471 cases, dipping back below 500 cases after three straight days of 500 or higher cases. 9 new deaths were also reported statewide (0 in Tidewater).

Meanwhile current COVID-19 hospitalizations reached another record low Monday with 848 and a low in ICU numbers 240. 7,663 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged from the hospital.

June 22 COVID-19 numbers statewide

New cases: (+471, 58,465 cumulative total) — average between 498 cases and 519 cases since last Monday

New deaths (+9, 1,620 total) — below 10 per day, down 24 per day from May 28 peak (1 in long-term care facilities, where 1,004 people have now died)

Hospitalizations (-15, 848 total) — lowest so far

Testing (6.5% percent positive, record low) — at least 5,821 tests Sunday, Saturday had record of at least 12,786 tests conducted. Of those 12,786, just 4.84% tested positive.

Here’s the latest count for Tidewater (Hampton Roads + Eastern Shore) where many localities are reporting notably higher case numbers:

Accomack: 1,032 cases, 67 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 759 cases, 105 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+26 cases)

Franklin: 45 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​ (no increases)

Gloucester: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (no increases)

Hampton: 271 cases, 37 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 163 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+2 cases)

James City County: 245 cases, 57 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+3 cases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 447 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+9 cases)

Norfolk: 746 cases, 91 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (+9 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Northampton: 271 cases 39 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (+1 case)

Poquoson: 16 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​ (no increases)

Portsmouth: 419 cases, 62 hospitalized, 13 deaths​ (+13 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 154 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no increase)

Suffolk: 377 cases, 55 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+12 cases)

Virginia Beach: 1,006 cases, 115 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (+18 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 54 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (no increases)

York: 100 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+1 case)

Key numbers:

102 new cases — 100 in Hampton Roads (excluding Eastern Shore)

Hampton Roads’s 7-day average of cases is now more than 67, passing a previous high on May 31

Cases in Hampton Roads in over last two days (189) highest two-day total since early April

0 new deaths (Hampton Roads averaging less than 1 death per day over last week). So while cases are going up, deaths are going down.

Concerning developments/trends by locality

Chesapeake ties previous high in cases set back on May 26

Highest two-day total in cases for Virginia Beach since April

Cases rising in Hampton

Newport News saw spike on Saturday

Suffolk has reported 21 cases in last two days, most since mid-May spike

Poquoson didn’t report new cases Monday, but reported 4 over the weekend, more cases in two days than any week combined during the pandemic

Positive developments

Accomack’s cases (the most in the region mainly due to 500-plus chicken plant cases earlier in the pandemic) remain comparatively low

Neighboring Northampton County, where 17 people died at Heritage Hall nursing home from COVID-19, also continue to report low numbers. Most of its cases came in late April/early May.

To look at data from localities not listed above, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.