Virginia June 20 COVID-19 update: 641 confirmed cases along with 5 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 641 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, June 20, Virginia has an overall number of 57,443 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 650 cases reported from Friday, 641 have been confirmed by testing. Another 9 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater

Accomack: 1,024 cases, 67 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 721 cases, 105 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+12 cases)

Franklin: 44 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​ (no increases)

Gloucester: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+1 case)

Hampton: 258 cases, 37 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+6 case)

Isle of Wight: 161 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+2 cases)

James City County: 239 cases, 57 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+1 case)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 430 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+20 cases)

Norfolk: 723 cases, 90 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 268 cases, 39 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (+1 case)

Poquoson: 14 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​ (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 405 cases, 60 hospitalized, 13 deaths​ (no increases)

Southampton: 154 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no increases)

Suffolk: 356 cases, 54 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 956 cases, 112 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (+6 cases)

Williamsburg: 54 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (no increases)

York: 98 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+1 case)

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 880 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

