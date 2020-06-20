Virginia June 20 COVID-19 update: 641 confirmed cases along with 5 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 641 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths related to the virus.
As of Saturday morning, June 20, Virginia has an overall number of 57,443 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 650 cases reported from Friday, 641 have been confirmed by testing. Another 9 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.
Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater
Accomack: 1,024 cases, 67 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Chesapeake: 721 cases, 105 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+12 cases)
Franklin: 44 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death (no increases)
Gloucester: 42 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)
Hampton: 258 cases, 37 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+6 case)
Isle of Wight: 161 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)
James City County: 239 cases, 57 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)
Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)
Newport News: 430 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+20 cases)
Norfolk: 723 cases, 90 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Northampton: 268 cases, 39 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+1 case)
Poquoson: 14 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death (+2 cases)
Portsmouth: 405 cases, 60 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no increases)
Southampton: 154 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)
Suffolk: 356 cases, 54 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)
Virginia Beach: 956 cases, 112 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+6 cases)
Williamsburg: 54 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths (no increases)
York: 98 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)
According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 880 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.
Latest Posts
- Virginia June 20 COVID-19 update: 641 confirmed cases along with 5 new deaths
- Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on Linster Street in Chesapeake
- Dominion Energy teams with charity foundation to commit $5M toward community rebuilding projects
- Newport News Shipyard announces additional changes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
- Protesters pull down Confederate monuments in Raleigh