Virginia June 19 COVID-19 update: Virginia updates data to reflect 55 new long-term care deaths, now 1,000 of state’s 1,602 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health’s website reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths to its overall tally on Friday, but updated their outbreak numbers to show a big increase in their tally of recent long-term care COVID-19 deaths — 55.

The major increase comes a day after Virginia reported 0 long-term care deaths, highlighting a lag in reporting. 1,000 COVID-19 patients who’ve died have been linked to Virginia’s nursing homes/long-term care centers.

That increases the percentage of deaths in long-term care in Virginia to 62% of Virginia’s overall total of 1,602.

“It’s just hit this population really hard. these are vulnerable residents who are just going to have a hard time fighting this virus,” said Sarah Lineberger, VDH Healthcare’s associate infections program manager told 10 On Your Side this week. Virginia health officials said they’re working to increase testing and give more personal protective equipment to the facilities, but critics say more needs to be done on the state and national level.

June 18 COVID-19 numbers statewide

New cases (+555 cases, 56,793 cumulative) — 7-day average still down by more than 400 cases compared to 2 weeks ago

New deaths (+16, 1,602 overall) — 7-day average still down by 4 compared to 2 weeks ago

Hospitalizations (+5, 862 total) — hospitalizations still mostly trending down

Testing (+10,331, 509,930 overall) — first day of more than 10K tests in over a week

7.1% positive tests, positivity rate under 7% the last 8 days

Meanwhile Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases rose for the third straight day on Friday, up about 100 cases from recent days, as Virginia reported an additional 16 COVID-19 deaths after reporting its lowest increase in deaths since April on Thursday.

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater, which has seen case numbers mostly remain the same (around 70 per day on average) but case numbers have been down the last two days, mostly due to fewer cases reported in Accomack and Norfolk.

Accomack: 1,022 cases, 67 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 709 cases, 105 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+12 cases)

Franklin: 44 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​ (no increases)

Gloucester: 41 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (+1 case)

Hampton: 252 cases, 37 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+1 case)

Isle of Wight: 159 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+1 case)

James City County: 238 cases, 57 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+1 case)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 410 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+8 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Norfolk: 707 cases, 89 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 267 cases 39 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (no increases)

Poquoson: 12 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​ (no increases)

Portsmouth: 405 cases, 60 hospitalized, 13 deaths​ (+3 cases)

Southampton: 154 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no increases)

Suffolk: 353 cases, 53 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Virginia Beach: 950 cases, 112 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (+14 cases)

Williamsburg: 54 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (no increases)

York: 97 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+3 cases)

Key takeaways:

55 new cases (7-day average down to 68.4)

Count over last five days: (55, 45, 71, 68, 61, 103, 76)

0 new deaths — last five days: (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2)

To look at the data and information for yourself, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.