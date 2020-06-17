Virginia June 17 COVID-19 update: Fourth day of fewer than 500 cases in past week, cases appearing to stabilize statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its fourth day with 500 or fewer daily COVID-19 cases in the past week on Wednesday with 444, as its trend in daily cases appears to be plateauing around the 400/500 case mark.

Statewide, Virginia is now averaging 514 cases per day, up 1 case on average from Tuesday, down 222 cases on average compared to two weeks ago. The 7-day average of percent of positive cases dropped again to 7.3%. The percent positivity was just below 10% two weeks ago.

Meanwhile current COVID-19 hospitalizations bumped back up slightly by 34 patients to 938 overall, but hospitalizations have been trending down for most of the past month, down more than 700 patients from a high of 1,625 on May 8. Hospitalizations have gone up the last two days, which could mean hospitalizations are stabilizing around the 900 mark as case numbers plateau.

June 17 COVID-19 numbers statewide

New cases ( + 444 , 55,775 overall) — appearing to begin to plateau

, 55,775 overall) — appearing to begin to plateau New deaths ( +13 , 1,583 overall) — 7-day average has dipped below 10 for first time, 7 of 13 in nursing homes

, 1,583 overall) — 7-day average has dipped below 10 for first time, 7 of 13 in nursing homes Hospitalizations ( 938 currently ) — up 34 from Tuesday, +88 discharged from hospital

) — up 34 from Tuesday, +88 discharged from hospital Testing (+8,860, 491,884 total tests) — down to 7.3% percent positivity

Though case numbers have improved significantly significantly since late May, when Gov. Northam implemented a statewide face coverings requirement for indoor public spaces, and in the nearly two weeks since most of Virginia entered phase 2, Gov. Northam said he’s still waiting to see more data before he makes a decision on entering phase 3. He said he’d give more details on phase 3 at this Thursday’s press conference, but Virginia wouldn’t move into phase 3 this week.

If Virginia’s numbers continue to stabilize, or even better dip further, Northam could possibly relax restrictions more.

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 1,018 cases, 67 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 684 cases, 103 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 44 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​s (no increases)

Gloucester: 38 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (no increases)

Hampton: 248 cases, 37 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+2 cases)

Isle of Wight: 158 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (no increases)

James City County: 236 cases, 57 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (no increases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 399 cases, 43 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+9 cases)

Norfolk: 698 cases, 85 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 265 cases 38 hospitalized, 27 deaths​ (+1 case, +2 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 12 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s (no increases)

Portsmouth: 395 cases, 60 hospitalized, 12 deaths​ (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 154 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (+1 case)

Suffolk: 348 cases, 53 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 923 cases, 112 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 54 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+ 1 case)

York: 94 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (no increases)

Key takeaways:

71 new cases (The region has stabilized around 70 cases per day as of late, with cases fluctuating between 40 and just over 100 in the past two weeks. Wednesday’s increase raised Tidewater’s 7-day average to 74. That’s mostly due to dropping the 48 cases from June 10 in the 7-day data.

Cases in Tidewater over last 7 days (71, 68, 61, 103, 76, 76, 64)

1 new death overall, in Virginia Beach

Accomack’s reported 22 cases in the past two days. The Eastern Shore’s 7-day percent positivity rate has shot up from 7.3% to 11.% (due in part to low sample size of testing), but it’s still below numbers from two weeks ago

Where are cases rising locally in recent days?

Norfolk

Newport News

Accomack (not a long-term trend, but alarming)

For more information not included above, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.