Virginia June 17 COVID-19 update: 48.6% of the population is fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 166 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
307 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is also down from yesterday. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator.
Overall, the state has reported 678,392 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 1.6%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,336 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
State Metrics:
- New cases: +166 (678,392 total)
- New deaths: (11,336 total)
- Current hospitalizations: -78 patients (307 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: 1.6%
- Vaccine doses administered: 8,751,641
- percent of population with at least one dose: 57.4% (4,899,476)
- percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 69.5%
- percent of population fully vaccinated: 48.6% (4,146,440)
- percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 59.6%
Local Cases:
- Accomack: 2,866 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)
- Chesapeake: 21,184 cases, 1,026 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+4 cases,)
- Franklin: 1,138 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)
- Gloucester: 2,264 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+1 case)
- Hampton: 10,699 cases, 424 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+2 cases, +4 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 3,171 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+2 cases)
- James City County: 4,664 cases, 167 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+1 case)
- Mathews: 602 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+3 cases)
- Newport News: 14,287 cases, 494 hospitalized, 236 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Norfolk: 17,984 cases, 1,032 hospitalized, 267 deaths (+7 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 897 cases, 25 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)
- Portsmouth: 9,175 cases, 684 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+1 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 1,985 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 8002 cases, 460 hospitalized, 191 deaths (no change)
- Virginia Beach: 36,299 cases, 1,702 hospitalized, 413 deaths (+2 cases)
- Williamsburg: 768 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-2 cases)
- York: 3,797 cases, 79 hospitalized, 56 deaths (no change)