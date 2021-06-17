Virginia June 17 COVID-19 update: 48.6% of the population is fully vaccinated

A man receives the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In Afghanistan, where a surge threatens to overwhelm a war-battered health system, 700,000 doses donated by China arrived over the weekend, and within hours, “people were fighting with each other to get to the front of the line,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Ghulam Dastigir Nazari. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 166 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

307 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is also down from yesterday. 24% of those are in the ICU, while 13% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 678,392 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 1.6%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,336 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 166 (678,392 total )

166 ) New deaths: ( 11,336 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -78 patients (307 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 1.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 8,751,641 percent of population with at least one dose: 57.4% (4,899,476) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 69.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 48.6% (4,146,440) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 59.6%



