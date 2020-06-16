Virginia June 16 COVID-19 update: 445 new cases, 18 new deaths reported; Testing numbers continue to stagnate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s 7-day average in daily COVID-19 case numbers dropped again to 513 on Tuesday, down by more than 400 cases on average compared to two weeks ago, as its percent of overall positive cases dipped again to 7.4% overall.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 18 new deaths Tuesday, 17 of which were in long-term care facilities in the state, where 898 people have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

However, the new numbers coincide with a significant decrease in the average of overall testing compared to two weeks ago. Average tests statewide per day are down nearly 2,000 per day compared to June 2.

New cases – 445 (trending down)

– 445 (trending down) New deaths – 18 (higher number due to reporting lag, trending down)

– 18 (higher number due to reporting lag, trending down) Current hospitalization s — 902 (+2 patients from Monday, still trending down)

s — 902 (+2 patients from Monday, still trending down) Hospitalization discharged (+111 to 7,341 overall)

(+111 to 7,341 overall) New tests (6,451, daily testing average has stagnated around 8,000 per day)

Cases (445, trending down)

Cases statewide have been dropping steadily over the past two weeks, down more 400 per day on average, with a sharp decrease in Northern Virginia, where testing numbers have also recently dropped.

Northern Virginia accounts for more than 300 cases in that daily average drop. The rest of the state has seen daily cases drop by 155 on average since June 2.

Reopening and protests’ effect on case numbers

Case numbers have remained low despite several major occurrences in just over the last two weeks. Gov. Ralph Northam announced a face coverings requirement for Virginians in indoor public spaces on May 29, the same time protests against police brutality also started in Virginia.

Meanwhile most of Virginia entered phase 2 on June 5, with Northern Virginia joining phase 2 on June 12. Phase 2 reopened indoor seating in restaurants and indoor gyms, which are viewed by health officials as more risky than outdoor gatherings.

One health district director told 10 On Your Side on Monday that he thinks it’s still too soon to draw conclusions on the effect large protests have on the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia.

“I think it may be a little premature to relay necessarily numbers gathered for a protest to either a trend or a spike,” said Dr. Todd Wagner, director of the Western Tidewater Health District.

He also said we shouldn’t discount the fact that many protesters were wearing face-coverings. Face coverings have been shown in studies to significantly reduce COVID-19 transmission, and that sweeping face coverings requirement still in effect in phase 2 could also be contributing to the low numbers.

Masks have become part of the new normal in a post-coronavirus world, recommended by the CDC. But how much does difference does the mask really. make? @VickyNguyenTV shows us an eyeopening look at the effectiveness of masks. pic.twitter.com/cX1yfbZE2r — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 16, 2020

Deaths 18 (higher number due to reporting lag, trending down)

Tuesday’s increase of 18 COVID-19 deaths is higher than recent days but follows a pattern of reporting lag that leads to spikes in the data. VDH’s graph of deaths by date of death smooths out the data and shows a more gradual decreasing trend in deaths.

What continues to be concerning is the percentage of deaths in long-term care facilities in the state, where 17 of the 18 deaths reported Tuesday were. 898 of Virginia’s 1,570 total COVID-19 deaths (57%) have been in long-term care. The Virginia Mercury reports Virginia is working on new testing guidelines to expand testing at nursing homes, where testing has been prohibitive due to costs. That guidance is expanded to be released soon.

June 16 outbreak deaths update:

Long-term care – 898 (+17)

Congregate – 25

Correctional – 8

Healthcare – 5

Educational -0

Hospitalizations (+2 patients from Monday, still trending down)

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 2 from Monday, up to 904. Though hospitalizations have been decreasing dramatically over the last two weeks. 7,341 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged from the hospital, up 111 from Monday.

Testing (+ 6,451, daily testing average has stagnated around 8,000 per day)

The percent of positive tests dipped again to 7.4% overall on Tuesday, down from 7.5% on Monday, though testing has dropped off significantly in Northern Virginia, which initially was disproportionately affected by the coronavirus compared to the rest of the state. The rest of the state has also seen daily testing stagnate.

Meanwhile the percent of positive cases in Northern Virginia and the rest of the state continue to decrease overall.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Tidewater:

Accomack: 1,007 cases, 66 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+11 cases, + 7 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 678 cases, 102 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases)

Franklin: 44 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Gloucester: 38 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death (no increases)

Hampton: 246 cases, 37 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+5 cases)

Isle of Wight: 158 cases, 15 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 236 cases, 57 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 390 cases, 43 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Norfolk: 681 cases, 84 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+13 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Northampton: 264 cases 36 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+2 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Poquoson: 12 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death (no increases)

Portsmouth: 387 cases, 59 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 155 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Suffolk: 347 cases, 53 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+2 cases)

Virginia Beach: 909 cases, 110 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+10 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Williamsburg: 53 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 94 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

Key takeaways

68 new cases (7-day average: 67)

Cases in Tidewater over last 7 days (68, 103, 76, 76, 64, 48, 44)

0 new deaths locally

Accomack, which hadn’t reported more than 4 new cases since last Monday, June 8, reported 11 cases and 7 new VDH recorded hospitalizations (a one day record)

Williamsburg reported its most cases in a day since May 11

Newport News reported slightly lower case numbers on Tuesday, but the city has seen its average cases increase steadily over the last two weeks

For more information not included above, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.