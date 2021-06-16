Virginia June 16 COVID-19 update: 277 new cases reported as Va. nears 70% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a somewhat mixed bag of coronavirus metrics on Wednesday, but things overall are trending in the right direction.

Though numbers have fallen considerably across the board, the commonwealth has seen a slight uptick in reported deaths and hospitalizations in the past few days. Current hospitalizations increased by 61 patients from Tuesday to Wednesday alone. Remember though that deaths and hospitalizations lag cases, which have continued to fall overall.

The percent of positivity tests is also down to 1.6% and 69.4% of Virginian adults have at least one vaccine shot. 59.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 277, 678,226 total ), 145 per day on average

: ( 277, ), 145 per day on average New deaths : ( + 2, 11,206 total ), 10 per day on average

: ( 2, ), 10 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (+61 patients, 385 currently)

: (+61 patients, 385 currently) Percent of positive tests : (1.6% on average)

: (1.6% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,717,435 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 57.3% (69.4% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 48.3% (59.4% of adults 18-plus)

Local metrics