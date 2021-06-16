Virginia June 16 COVID-19 update: 277 new cases reported as Va. nears 70% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a somewhat mixed bag of coronavirus metrics on Wednesday, but things overall are trending in the right direction.
Though numbers have fallen considerably across the board, the commonwealth has seen a slight uptick in reported deaths and hospitalizations in the past few days. Current hospitalizations increased by 61 patients from Tuesday to Wednesday alone. Remember though that deaths and hospitalizations lag cases, which have continued to fall overall.
The percent of positivity tests is also down to 1.6% and 69.4% of Virginian adults have at least one vaccine shot. 59.4% of adults are fully vaccinated.
State metrics
- New cases: (+277, 678,226 total), 145 per day on average
- New deaths: (+2, 11,206 total), 10 per day on average
- Current hospitalizations: (+61 patients, 385 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: (1.6% on average)
- Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,717,435 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 57.3% (69.4% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 48.3% (59.4% of adults 18-plus)
Local metrics
- Accomack: 2,866 cases, 212 hospitalized 45 deaths (no change)
- Chesapeake: 21,180 cases, 1,026 hospitalized, 305 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 1,138 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 case)
- Gloucester: 2,263 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths (no change)
- Hampton: 10,697 cases, 420 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+2 cases, +5 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 3,169 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths (-1 case)
- James City County: 4,663 cases, 167 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+1 hospitalized)
- Mathews: 599 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)
- Newport News: 14,277 cases, 493 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 17,977 cases, 1,029 hospitalized, 267 deaths (+4 cases)
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 897 cases, 25 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)
- Portsmouth: 9,175 cases, 683 hospitalized, 202 deaths (+4 cases)
- Southampton: 1,984 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)
- Suffolk: 8002 cases, 460 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+1 case)
- Virginia Beach: 36,297 cases, 1,702 hospitalized, 413 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)
- York: 3,797 cases, 79 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)