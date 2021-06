Virginia June 14 COVID-19 update: 68 new cases, 11 new deaths reported; hospitalizations down to 321 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported just 68 new coronavirus cases on Monday as it nears the 100-case per day mark.

Metrics continue to trend down across the board, with test positivity now below 2% and COVID-19 hospitalizations down to about 300 patients currently. COVID-19 deaths do continue to hover around the 10 per day mark.

69% of Virginian adults now have at least one dose of the vaccine and 47% are fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases : ( + 68, 677,812 total ), 140 per day on average

: ( 68, ), 140 per day on average New deaths : ( + 11, 11,206 total ), 10 per day on average

: ( 11, ), 10 per day on average Current hospitalizations : (-2 patients, 321 currently)

: (-2 patients, 321 currently) Percent of positive tests : (1.9% on average)

: (1.9% on average) Vaccine doses administered: total doses administered: 8,606,021 percent of population with at least 1 dose: 56.8% (69% of adults 18-plus), percent of the population fully vaccinated: 47.4% (58.6% of adults 18-plus)

Local cases