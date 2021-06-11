Virginia June 11 COVID-19 update: New cases down over 50% from Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down over 50% from yesterday with 105 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 184 cases, which is an 87% decrease since the end of March.

367 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 28% of those are in the ICU, while 18% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 677,530 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.1%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,283 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 105 ( 677,530 total )

105 ) New deaths: + 13 ( 11,283 total )

13 ( ) Current hospitalizations: -35 patients (367 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.1%

Vaccine doses administered: 8,551,365 percent of population with at least one dose: 56.6% (4,829,807) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 68.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 47% (4,008,768) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 58.2%



Vaccine doses administered per day has dropped considerably with falling demand, but Virginia is hoping to keep vaccinations going after investing $20 million into outreach.

Local Cases: