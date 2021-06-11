Virginia June 11 COVID-19 update: New cases down over 50% from Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.
Daily cases in the state are down over 50% from yesterday with 105 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 184 cases, which is an 87% decrease since the end of March.
367 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19. 28% of those are in the ICU, while 18% are currently on a ventilator.
Overall, the state has reported 677,530 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.1%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,283 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.
State Metrics:
- New cases: +105 (677,530 total)
- New deaths: +13 (11,283 total)
- Current hospitalizations: -35 patients (367 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: 2.1%
- Vaccine doses administered: 8,551,365
- percent of population with at least one dose: 56.6% (4,829,807)
- percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 68.7%
- percent of population fully vaccinated: 47% (4,008,768)
- percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 58.2%
- percent of population with at least one dose: 56.6% (4,829,807)
Vaccine doses administered per day has dropped considerably with falling demand, but Virginia is hoping to keep vaccinations going after investing $20 million into outreach.
Local Cases:
- Accomack: 2,867 cases, 211 hospitalized 44 deaths (1 case)
- Chesapeake: 21,161 cases, 1,023 hospitalized, 303 deaths (2 cases, 2 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 1,135 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)
- Gloucester: 2,261 cases, 66 hospitalized, 49 deaths ( 1 case, 2 hospitalized)
- Hampton: 10,697 cases, 414 hospitalized, 180 deaths (13 cases, hospitalized, 1 death)
- Isle of Wight: 3,169 cases, 151 hospitalized, 70 deaths
- James City County: 4,657 cases, 164 hospitalized, 72 deaths (5 cases, 1 hospitalized)
- Mathews: 599 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)
- Newport News: 14,261 cases, 487 hospitalized, 234 deaths (1 case, 4 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 17,950 cases, 1,025 hospitalized, 266 deaths ( 2 cases, 1 hospitalized, 1 death)
- Northampton: 807 cases, 80 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 896 cases, 25 hospitalized, 17 deaths ( 1 case)
- Portsmouth: 9,152 cases, 681 hospitalized, 201 deaths (2 cases)
- Southampton: 1,985 cases, 56 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)
- Suffolk: 7,994 cases, 459 hospitalized, 191 deaths (no change)
- Virginia Beach: 36,273 cases, 1,697 hospitalized, 410 deaths (9 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death)
- Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 13 deaths (1 case)
- York: 3,789 cases, 78 hospitalized, 55 deaths (3 cases)