Virginia June 1 COVID-19 update: 791 new cases, 17 new deaths reported as percent of positive cases continues drop

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 791 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Monday morning as the state’s percent of positive tests continues to trend downward.

The new numbers come after a weekend of large gatherings in Virginia to protest the killing of George Floyd and other African Americans across the country at the hands of police. The large groups of people tightly packed together have led to fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but those cases likely won’t appear on the Virginia Department of Health’s website for about two weeks.

Virginia’s percent positivity rate has dropped to nearly 10% overall as testing increases, with Northern Virginia still above 15%. The rest of the state has numbers under or just above 10% for nearly a month.

Most of the new cases continue to come from Northern Virginia, which just joined the rest of the state in phase 1 last week. Tidewater accounted for just over 100 of the 791 cases statewide, around 13% (more on that below).

Hospitalizations are back down under 1,400 (1,371) after going up as much as 1,524 patients last Friday, May 29.

Deaths are also continuing to trend down after peaking in late April/early May.

Here’s the latest update for Tidewater:

Accomack: 917 cases, 49 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 535 cases, 88 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no new cases)

Gloucester: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death (no new cases)

Hampton: 210 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Isle of Wight: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no new cases)

James City County: 206 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 282 cases, 40 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+9 cases)

Norfolk: 521 cases, 69 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+18 cases)

Northampton: 241 cases 28 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+4 cases)

Poquoson: 8 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no new cases)

Portsmouth: 313 cases, 44 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+5 cases)

Southampton: 147 cases, 6 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no new cases)

Suffolk: 316 cases, 50 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 745 cases, 94 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+37 cases)

Williamsburg: 44 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths (no new cases)

York: 77 cases, 9 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Quick takeaways:

No new deaths reported across the region

Tidewater accounted for just over 100 of the 791 cases statewide, around 13%.

Virginia Beach saw its highest number of cases reported per day of the pandemic (37), though that high figure may be due to weekend reporting lags. It still has about a 3% positivity rate.

No new deaths reported in Northampton County (population of about 12,000), which now has the same number of COVID-19 deaths (23) as Virginia Beach, but 3 were reported on Sunday.

Norfolk has reported over 100 new cases in the past week. It has the highest positivity rate of the 7 cities with 7.8%.

