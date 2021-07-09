Virginia July 9 COVID-19 update: 257 new cases, 36 more people hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down slightly from yesterday with 257 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Virginia has added an average of 189 cases each day over the past week to its total number of cases.

257 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up from yesterday. 25% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.

Overall, the state has reported 682,147 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate remains at 2.0%.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,448 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 7 deaths from yesterday.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 257 (682,147 total )

257 ) New deaths: +7 (11,448 total)

Current hospitalizations: +36 patients (257 currently)

Percent of positive tests: 2.0%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,156,183 percent of population with at least one dose: 58.9% (5,024,914) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.7% percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,412,664) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.8%



Local cases:

Accomack: 2,874 cases, 212 hospitalized 46 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 21,333 cases, 1,043 hospitalized, 309 deaths (+16 cases, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,14 1cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,286 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 10,760 cases, 455 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+5 cases,)

Isle of Wight: 3,189 cases, 152 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 4,697 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,421 cases, 517 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,091 cases, 1,050 hospitalized, 273 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 903 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 9,236 cases, 698 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,991 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,022 cases, 475 hospitalized, 191 deaths (no change)

Virginia Beach: 36,535 cases, 1,736 hospitalized, 418 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 771 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

York: 3,815 cases, 86 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+1 cases, +1 hospitalized)