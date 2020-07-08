Virginia July 8 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads sets record for new cases for 2nd straight day, Hampton, NN and VB set records

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads set a record for new daily COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Wednesday with 239, after reporting 230 on Tuesday.

It’s the second straight day above 200 cases and third in the past five days for the region, which has seen new daily cases nearly triple from earlier numbers in the pandemic.

Local experts tell 10 On Your Side it’s hard to pinpoint one reason for a spike in cases, but it most likely comes from group gatherings combined with a lack of social distancing and lack of masks.

“Really what we’re seeing is people under the age of 50 are the ones causing this spike in cases, ”Dr. Edward Oldfield at Eastern Virginia Medical School said.

3 of the 7 cities reported 1-day highs: Virginia Beach (65), Newport News (tied with July 7 at 21) and Hampton (19). All three cities are reporting higher percent of positive tests despite increased testing, but Norfolk’s have shot up.

Check out the major case trends in Newport News, Hampton, Virginia Beach and Norfolk recently. https://t.co/rDMma18FzK pic.twitter.com/Tj3pJD2Ozg — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) July 8, 2020

Norfolk’s percent positivity is now 13.9%, by far the highest of any locality in Virginia. Its a major outlier, as most localities outside Hampton Roads are reporting decreases in their percent of positive cases. Norfolk’s reported 260 new cases over the past week alone.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack: 1,042 cases, 72 hospitalized, 14 deaths

Chesapeake: 1,088 cases, 155 hospitalized, 22 deaths​ (+42 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 61 cases, 5 hospitalized, 2 death​s (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 52 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (-1 case)

Hampton: 409 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+19 cases)

Isle of Wight: 204 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+5 cases)

James City County: 313 cases, 58 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+7 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Newport News: 634 cases, 45 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+21 cases) ​

Norfolk: 1,194 cases, 119 hospitalized, 14 deaths​ (+32 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 272 cases, 41 hospitalized, 28 deaths​

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 593 cases, 79 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+21 cases, +4 hospitalized) ​

Southampton: 166 cases, 8 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+1 case)

Suffolk: 487 cases, 64 hospitalized, 38 deaths​ (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 1,520 cases, 128 hospitalized, 30 deaths​ (+65 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 77 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (+2 cases)

York: 135 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+4 cases)

Key local metrics:

239 new cases in Hampton Roads (second straight record breaking day)

3 new deaths (above 7-day average of 2.4 per day — highest 7-day average was 4.1 on May 7.

+14 hospitalizations (Higher than 7-day average of 8.1 per day) — VDH reported hospitalizations lag Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association current figures.

7-day average for percent of positive cases

Chesapeake – 9.7% (+0.4%) — steep rise, highest since late May, testing numbers stagnant

Eastern Shore – 4.5% (+0.2%) — trending down overall, 1,370 new tests reported June 30

Hampton – 6.9% (+0.6%) — trending up overall, +2% compared to last week

Norfolk – 13.9% (+1%) — sharp rise since late June, up 9%

Peninsula — 6.3% (-0.1%) — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 13.6 % (-0.3%) — trending up, similar to late May numbers, but not rising as sharply as Chesapeake and Norfolk

Virginia Beach — 5.9% (+0.7%) — steady rise since low of 1.8% on June 6

Western Tidewater — 6.4% (+0.3%) highest since late May despite increase in testing

Meanwhile statewide figures are mostly holding steady, except for an increase of 188 new COVID-19 patients in the past two days. The increase came after Virginia reported record lows in hospitalization figures on Monday.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+ 635, 67,375 total) — above 7-day average of 596 cases per day, Hampton Roads contributing to increase

New deaths (+24, 1,905 total) — 52 new deaths reported in last two days. “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, continues to decline from peak of 37 per day in early May

Hospitalizations (+69, 971 total) — 188 new patients in the last two days after numbers of total COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients and ventilator patients dropped to their lowest levels to date on Monday

Testing (6.0% 7-day average, Tests per day above 11K on average)

Meanwhile the United States as a whole continues to report record highs in daily cases, with more than 54,000 reported on Tuesday. 36 states are seeing their cases go up, while Virginia is one of 14 states where cases are remaining mostly the same, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

This article will be updated. For more information on each locality from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.