Virginia July 8 COVID-19 update: 291 new cases, 5 additional deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.
Daily cases in the state are up slightly from yesterday with 291 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. VDH is reporting a 7-day moving average of 165 cases, which is a 88% decrease in the past 90 days.
That decrease, however, isn’t met without worry. The highly transmissible delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the US the CDC says. The CDC reports the delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America.
Specialist Dr. Wilson told Yale Medicine that the delta variant is 50% more contagious.
221 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19, which is up ever so slightly from yesterday. 23% of those are in the ICU, while 14% are currently on a ventilator.
Overall, the state has reported 681,890 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 2.0%.
As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 11,441 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That included the increase in 5 deaths from yesterday.
State Metrics:
- New cases: +291 (681,890 total)
- New deaths: +5 (11,441 total)
- Current hospitalizations: +6 patients (221 currently)
- Percent of positive tests: 2.0%
- Vaccine doses administered: 9,142,125
- percent of population with at least one dose: 58.7% (5,011,515)
- percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 70.6%
- percent of population fully vaccinated: 51.7% (4,411,222)
- percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 62.8%
Local cases:
- Accomack: 2,872 cases, 212 hospitalized 46 deaths (no change)
- Chesapeake: 21,317 cases, 1,043 hospitalized, 308 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 1,140 cases, 55 hospitalized, 33 deaths (no change)
- Gloucester: 2,284 cases, 68 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+5 cases)
- Hampton: 10,755 cases, 455 hospitalized, 182 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 3,186 cases, 152 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+2 cases)
- James City County: 4,695 cases, 168 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+3 cases)
- Mathews: 604 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)
- Newport News: 14,409 cases, 515 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 18,088 cases, 1,049 hospitalized, 273 deaths (+6 cases, -2 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 809 cases, 81 hospitalized, 36 deaths (no change)
- Poquoson: 903 cases, 27 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)
- Portsmouth: 9,232 cases, 697 hospitalized, 204 deaths (+6 cases)
- Southampton: 1,991 cases, 57 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)
- Suffolk: 8,022 cases, 475 hospitalized, 191 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 36,526 cases, 1,734 hospitalized, 417 deaths (+19 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 770 cases, 29 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)
- York: 3,814 cases, 85 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized)